Visitors, big waves converge on Acapulco

Mar de fondo waves have claimed the lives of five people this summer

Hordes of tourists have swarmed to Acapulco for summer vacation this week but their arrival coincided with that of a big Pacific swell, or mar de fondo.

Civil Protection authorities were warning beach-goers to beware of the big waves, which have cost the lives of five people in Acapulco so far this summer.

More than 200 lifeguards were placed on duty at the popular destination’s various beaches, where waves began to diminish in size yesterday.

What has not diminished are tourist numbers. Hotel occupancy rates have been well above the 70% mark, say tourism officials, who estimated that more than half a million tourists have poured into the city so far during this vacation period, which began just over two weeks ago.

Hotel occupancy rates reached 84.7% in the Dorada district and 72.5% and 41.6% in the Diamante and Náutica areas respectively.

The state tourism secretary announced yesterday that visitors will have the opportunity to see an aerial acrobatics show next month. The air show will bring four or five planes for an air show over Acapulco bay on August 11, organized by Grupo Altius México, the company that stages the annual urban downhill bicycle race known as Downhill Taxco.

