Volcano ash alert in several parts of Mexico City after explosion at El Popo

It’s Ash Wednesday but only in southern Mexico City after an explosion at the Popocatépetl volcano early this morning triggered an ash fall alert.

The explosion was recorded at 8:26am, expelling an ash plume that extended 1,200 meters above the volcano. Winds sent the ash to the west of the volcano, covering an area in southern and southeastern Mexico City that encompasses the boroughs of Magdalena Contreras, Tlalpan, Coyoacán, Xochimilco, Milpa Alta, Tláhuac and Iztapalapa.

Authorities advised residents of those areas to cover their mouths and noses with damp handkerchiefs, clean their eyes and throast with water and avoid using contact lenses, as these contribute to eye irritation in the presence of ash.

Drivers are advised to keep their windows closed and to moderate their speed, as the ash can reduce traction. The use of air conditioning is not advised, and drivers should listen to the radio for updates on air quality conditions.

Residents are urged sweep up the ash and deposit it in bags, avoiding the use of water. Mixing water and ash solidifies when it dries and can clog storm drains.

Source: El Financiero (sp)