Want to join the National Guard? Here are the requirements

Anyone looking for a job in security might be interested to know the National Guard is hiring.

Mexico’s new security force is looking for men and women between 18 and 29 years old and Mexican by birth. Anyone who has acquired a second nationality need not apply.

Male applicants must be at least 1.63 meters tall, females at least 1.55 meters. Prospective members must be single, in good physical and mental health and have no criminal record. Former member of the armed forces and federal and other police departments may not apply either.

Obesity and overweight are other unwanted attributes: applicants must have a body-mass index lower than 28%.

Nose rings are also taboo: applicants with body piercings won’t make the cut. Having a tattoo is not an impediment as long it is smaller than 10 by 10 centimeters and will be easily covered by the uniform.

Job benefits include uniforms and equipment, comprehensive medical care, savings and housing funds, life insurance and lodging and meals, among others.

Applicants may apply at the National Defense Secretariat’s 12th Infantry Battalion headquarters in Morelia, Michoacán.

