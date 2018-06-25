Watch out for the waves, lifeguards warn; swell causes fatality in Manzanillo

News

Authorities in Guerrero issued a warning yesterday that the danger continued from Pacific Ocean swells, large waves that have taken one life since a warning was first issued last Wednesday.

A tourist in Manzanillo, Colima, was swept off the beach and dragged out to sea by a strong current on Friday.

The 35-year-old man was in front of a hotel on the beach known as Playa de Oro.

“Unfortunately, there are people who go in the water not knowing the area,” said Mayor Juan Enrique García Pérez.

An officer with the tourist police said people become confident about entering the water when conditions appear calm, but the rip currents are common and dangerous.

Another officer said there have been several rescues. He observed that the summer season brings bigger waves that, when combined with the mar de fondo, become yet more dangerous.

The mayor said some beaches are very dangerous, and more so in the rainy season.

In Acapulco yesterday, a lifeguard warned that anyone who cannot swim should not approach the water. The waves are “very strong. Some are more than three meters high,” said Juan Carlos Ramos.

The warning of a swell, or mar de fondo, was issued for six states, from Chiapas to Jalisco.

Source: Televisa (sp)