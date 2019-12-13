Water service suspensions in México state to allow maintenance work

Residents in parts of México state will see suspensions in water service over the next couple of weeks to allow for maintenance work to be carried out.

The State Water Commission (CAEM) said in a press release that the affected communities will be primarily in the eastern and western parts of the state.

The maintenance will be performed by the National Water Commission (Conagua) “in order to have the state’s hydraulic infrastructure in optimal condition,” the commission said.

To be divided into four shut-off periods, the work will begin on Friday and conclude on Saturday, December 28.

The first period will be from December 13-15 to allow for work on the Tulpetlac pumping station at the Los Reyes-Ecatepec aqueduct, which will affect the water supply in Ecatepec and Tultitlán.

Beginning at 8:00am on December 19 and concluding at 8:00pm on December 21, the second period will affect Nezahualcóyotl, La Paz and Valle de Chalco, as work is done on the La Caldera pumping station at the Tláhuac aqueduct.

The third period will be from the early morning of Thursday, December 26 to 7:00pm on December 27 to allow for work on the Los Reyes-Ferrocarril and Teoloyucan aqueducts.

The water service suspension will affect the municipalities of Zumpango, Coyotepec, Teoloyucan, Cuautitlán, Cuatitlán Izcalli, Tultepec, Nextlalpan, Tultitlán, Atizapán de Zaragoza and Tlalnepantla.

The fourth and final shut-off period will be from December 26-28 as Conagua works on the Texcoco aqueduct from 9:00am on the first day until 9:00pm on Saturday the 28th. The northern areas of Nezahualcóyotl will be affected.

Residents are urged to store water to make it through the dry days.

