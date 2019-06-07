Webcam catches cow enjoying stroll on a Sonora beach

It seems even cows like to take a bit of time off and enjoy a visit to the beach.

A Webcams de México camera caught the vacationing cow at Playa Blanca in San Carlos, Sonora.

The webcast shared by the service on social media shows the cow taking a stroll on the beach and wading occasionally into the shallow waters, perhaps looking for a respite from the heat.

“Have you ever seen a cow enjoying the beach? We found an acua-vaca [cow is vaca in Spanish] swimming in the sea off San Carlos, Sonora!” the webcam service wrote on Twitter.

The cow became an instant star on social media, where one commenter asked: “What does a vaca do at the beach? Go on vaca-ción!”

Others gave the beach-going cow nicknames, with the most popular being vaquita marina, in reference to the endangered vaquita porpoise endemic to a small area of the Gulf of California.

Source: El Universal (sp)