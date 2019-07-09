Welders, grocery store workers sought for 1- and 2-year jobs in Canada

A Mexican government job website is advertising eight positions in Quebec, Canada – five for welders and three for grocery store workers.

For welders, the positions are in Sainte-Justine, a municipality about 125 kilometers southeast of Quebec City near the border with the U.S. state of Maine.

An advertisement listed on the job search website of the Secretariat of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) says that for the duration of a 24-month contract welders will earn CAD $20 per hour, which for a 40-hour work week adds up to approximately 50,000 pesos per month, a princely sum for a Mexican welder.

The ad specifies that male welders with technical qualifications and a minimum of three years’ experience are sought. No English or French language skills are required.

The employer will pay the transportation expenses of successful applicants and find housing for them. However, welders who take up the positions will be responsible for paying rent.

The grocery store positions, located in Sainte-Georges, a small city about 100 kilometers south of Quebec City, pay less but much more than comparable positions in Mexico.

The jobs come with a salary of approximately 28,000 pesos a month (CAD $1,900), according to the STPS listing. A one-year contract is on offer and applicants are required to have finished high school.

Candidates should also have at least one year’s work experience and intermediate French language skills. The employer will cover both transportation costs to Canada and housing expenses.

The three positions commence in February 2020.

Source: El Financiero (sp)

CORRECTION: The original version of the story provided incorrect information regarding the salary amounts. The amounts in pesos are actually higher than originally reported.