What appears to be new airport’s logo gets some negative reviews

Mexico City’s new airport is a topic that has gone viral after its supposed new logo caught the eye of satirists in the twitter sphere on Saturday.

The airport, officially Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), is scheduled to open its doors in March next year.

The logo not only features the somewhat obscured letters AIFA but an airplane, a runway, a control tower and even a mammoth.

The control tower takes the position of the letter ‘I’ in AIFA, while an airplane stretches across the acronym. A horizontal runway sits below, bearing the full name of the airport, while an unsuspecting mammoth sits just off center, in dangerous proximity to the plane’s left wing.

The design has drawn a number of critics.

The most criticized element has been the mammoth. During the process of building the airport, hundreds of mammoth skeletons were discovered in Santa Lucía, which are thought to have lived between 10,000 and 20,000 years ago.

The word paint trended on Twitter, with users asking if the unprofessional looking design should be attributed to Paint, Windows’ basic image editing software.

The Mexico City-based Miami Ad School chimed in, offering a 100% scholarship for a year and a half-long course to the image’s designer.

There has been no official comment on the logo, which was officially registered last week with IMPI, the trademark registration agency.

