A pothole toppled 2 wheelchair racers mid-marathon. One fought back to claim 3rd place

Two athletes competing in the wheelchair division of the Mexico City Marathon on Sunday crashed after hitting a flaw in the pavement about halfway through the race, which was eventually won by Mexican Alan Frias.

During the 20th kilometer of the 42-kilometer course, race leader Colombian Francisco Sanclemente was sent sprawling to the pavement after riding over what appeared to be a pothole.

Trailing close behind, Mexican Gonzalo Valdovinos tried to veer away from Sanclemente, but was unable to avoid the same rut and his wheelchair tipped sideways.

The blow forced Sanciemente out of the race. Valdovinos — refusing the help of attendants and medical personnel on the scene — was able to get back in his chair and finish. However, his chances of winning were lost.

Despite falling behind and battling the bumps and bruises he suffered in the fall, Valdovinos — admitting later that he had to fight back tears — recovered to finish in third place.

“I climbed back into the saddle, managed to overtake quite a few [competitors] and, even though I finished third, it felt like first place to me,” he told the newspaper La Afición.

Upon accepting his prize for finishing second in the wheelchair division, Antonio Caballero criticized the race managers for the condition of the course.

“Every year it’s the same,” he said, with Mayor Clara Brugada just behind him on the podium. “Last year, a competitor got a flat tire because of a pothole. I want to speak out for all of us because this can’t continue to happen.”

Later Sunday, the Mexico City government said the cause of the accidents was not a pothole, instead claiming that a manhole cover had become dislodged.

A press release issued by Brugada’s government celebrated the fact that the marathon ended without further incident (though it mistakenly said both competitors finished the race) and reported that the manhole cover was fixed immediately.

The Mexico City Public Works Ministry said in a social media post that it had carried out preventive maintenance along the entire course. In another post, it said it had repaved 5,000 square meters of road to prepare for the marathon.

Running results: Ethiopians sweep

Ethiopians won the men’s and women’s race titles at Sunday’s 42nd Mexico City Marathon.

Tadu Abate won the men’s race in a time of 2:11:14, just 13 seconds ahead of Kenya’s Benard Kipkorir, while Bekelech Gudeta stood atop the podium in the women’s division, crossing the finish line nearly four minutes ahead of her nearest rival with a winning time of 2:23:22.

The top Mexican finisher in the men’s race was Emmanuel Reyes (2:25:54), who placed 9th, just ahead of Jesús Rendón (2:26:45).

Brenda Flores (2:43:34), Kathya Mirell García (2:44:56) and Ivon Domínguez (2:50:35) finished 8th, 9th and 10th, respectively.

