When does the rainy season start this year in Mexico?

Millions of Mexicans eagerly await the rainy season after months of persistent drought in most parts of Mexico.

Although the rainy season starts on different days depending on the region, the season typically starts in early May, with more consistent rainfall by June.

What states have a rainy season?

Most of Mexico sees more rain over the summer months. States in the center, south and southeast of the country experience a more obvious rainy “season,” which means rain falls on most days for anywhere from four to seven months.

When does the rainy season start in Mexico?

This year, consistent rain is expected as early as mid-April for Chiapas, Veracruz, Hidalgo, Quintana Roo, Mexico City and Tlaxcala. Rainfall is forecast to arrive in May for Yucatán, Tabasco and Campeche.

The rainy season for the rest of Mexico will start in June.

When does hurricane season begin?

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), the rainy and tropical cyclone season begins on May 15 in the Northeast Pacific Ocean and June 1 in the Atlantic Ocean.

Both seasons officially end on November 30.

Will Mexico see more rain or less rain in 2024?

In 2024, the southeast, center, west, east and northeast regions will see above-average rainfall, while the northwest region will experience below-average rainfall.

Meanwhile, the states most affected by rainfall during 2024 will be Veracruz, Tabasco, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Guerrero, Nayarit and Jalisco.

This year, the National Water Commission (Conagua) announced that Tabasco will experience more rain than usual. According to Conagua, rainfall may surpass the 3,400 accumulated millimeters that broke records in 2020.

What’s this week’s forecast?

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), heavy rainfall, sleet or snow is predicted in Sonora and Chihuahua over the next 24 hours.

Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas may experience lightning storms, hail and gusts of wind, which could give way to whirlwinds or tornadoes. Dust devils may occur in Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and San Luis Potosí.

Heavy rainfall is forecast for Chiapas, while scattered rain and showers are expected in Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Oaxaca, Sonora, Chihuahua, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Meanwhile, a large part of the country will experience a warm to hot afternoon with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in some areas of Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí and Nayarit.

With reports from Expansión, Diario de Tabasco, E-Veracruz, Diario de Tabasco, and Heraldo de México