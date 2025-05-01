Thursday, May 1, 2025
Who is Mexico’s ‘Vice President’: Rosa Icela Rodríguez

A dark-haired woman speaks at a podium emblazoned with the emblem of the Mexican government.
Rosa Icela Rodríguez is one of Mexico's most powerful politicians, but who is she and what does she do? (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

Former journalist Rosa Icela Rodríguez serves as Interior Minister and is often cited as President Claudia Sheinbaum’s second in command.

Hand-picked to serve at the highest echelons of the Mexican government by the current administration, Rodríguez has had an eventful career in politics since her election to public office in 2000. She has been a long-time campaigner for human rights in the country and has had a number of high-profile posts since her first position in then-Mayor of Mexico City Andres Manuel López Obrador’s cabinet.

Mexico’s ‘Vice President’: Who is Rosa Icela Rodríguez?

Rodríguez has played a central role in shaping cooperation between Mexico and the United States, and crafted a bilateral response towards fighting organized crime and Mexico’s wider drug war. Her prominence as an international politician also meant she was chosen to represent Mexico at the funeral of Pope Francis in April.

Despite her lofty office, however, Rodríguez has proved a divisive figure, with many Mexicans upset by her perceived poor handling of major cases such as the alleged cartel killings in Teuchitlán, Jalisco and continued insecurity throughout areas of Mexico.

María Meléndez explains everything you need to know about one of Mexico’s most powerful political figures, in the latest installment of our “Who’s Who” explainer series.

Mexico News Daily

