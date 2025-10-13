The Marigalante, Puerto Vallarta’s pirate ship, sinks in Bay of Banderas

The Marigalante, the pirate ship that for decades sailed across Banderas Bay, now lies submerged, a dramatic casualty of flooding and mechanical failure that has shaken Puerto Vallarta’s tourism community and saddened locals and residents who considered it a symbol of their coastal home.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon, Oct. 10, when the wooden galleon-style vessel began taking on water. Authorities confirmed that no tourists were aboard, and all crew members were safely evacuated. However, despite hours of intervention from emergency teams and the Mexican Navy, the vessel ultimately succumbed to the flooding.

According to initial reports, the Marigalante experienced a critical failure in its bilge pumps, which are designed to remove water from the ship’s hull. Without their functioning, the ship gradually flooded from the inside. At one point, water levels reportedly reached 1.5 meters inside the lower deck.

Crews from the Jalisco State Civil Protection Unit (UEPCBJ), local fire departments and the Navy responded quickly, attempting to stabilize the ship and repair the pumping systems. Efforts briefly slowed the flooding, but by the late afternoon on Friday, structural damage and water weight overcame the vessel’s buoyancy. The ship began to tilt and lose balance before the stern sank, after which towing vessels and civil protection personnel maneuvered the ship to bring it closer to shore.

The Marigalante, an ornate, wooden replica of Christopher Columbus’s Santa María, has long been a fixture of Puerto Vallarta’s skyline. Measuring approximately 60 meters, with towering masts and capacity for over 240 passengers, the vessel was the centerpiece of nightly pirate-themed dinner cruises and daytime snorkeling tours.

For thousands of visitors each year, the ship was more than just a tour; it was an experience. From staged sword fights to cannon fire, fireworks at sea and costumed pirates swinging from ropes, the Marigalante was a rare blend of historical fantasy and ocean adventure.

Its departure every evening was a ritual observed from the Malecón, beachside hotels and rooftop bars alike. The ship’s silhouette at sunset, its glowing lights at night, its booming cannons and its fireworks created an unmistakable presence. Part entertainment, part mythology.

News of the incident quickly spread across social media, where residents and fans of the ship expressed sadness and disbelief.

One Reddit user posted:

“Famous ship MARIGALANTE sank, reasons unknown… we’re still watching.”

Local media emphasized the safety success. No tourists were on board, and no injuries were reported. Still, the emotional and cultural loss is evident.

The pirate ship was one of Puerto Vallarta’s most profitable and popular attractions. Its sudden disappearance could have a ripple effect across the local economy. Hundreds of people relied directly or indirectly on its operation, from crew and performers to tour agencies, restaurants, vendors and even beach photographers. During peak season, the ship often ran multiple sailings per day, and its absence will leave a notable gap in the region’s experience offerings.

For tourists who booked ahead for holiday cruises, refunds will be offered. Tour operators will likely try to redirect guests to alternative tours, but the unique nature of the Marigalante means there is no true substitute.

As of this writing, the Capitanía de Puerto, along with federal maritime authorities, are leading the investigation into the cause of the flooding and the sequence of events. A full inspection of the vessel’s systems and maintenance history is expected.

