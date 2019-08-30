With cardboard boxes, teacher finds novel way to prevent cheating

A Tlaxcala teacher found a unique way of clamping down on cheating during exams but parents were not impressed.

They are asking for the school’s principal to be fired after a teacher at the Cobat 1 school in Tlaxcala city put cardboard boxes on students’ heads as part of a strategy to prevent cheating.

They say the exercise violated their children’s rights. “. . . we denounce these acts of indignity, humiliation and physical, emotional and psychological violence to which students were submitted . . .” parents said in a social media post.

In a Facebook message, the school said it respects the human rights of the 1,500 students who study there, and denied that the cardboard box measure violated anyone’s rights.

The post also noted that the principal only participated in the activity as an observer, and that its purpose was not an evaluation, but a leisure activity that took place with the students’ consent and whose goal was developing their motor skills.

The newspaper El Sol de Tlaxcala reported that the same teacher gives a class in ethics and values. Two years ago he was investigated and temporarily suspended after an incident in which one student beat another unconscious while the teacher had stepped out of the classroom.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Sol de Tlaxcala (sp)