With Sam’s Club app, customers can scan, pay and go

Sam’s Club is offering shoppers a new feature to pay for their purchases using their phone and avoid the need to wait in line at the cashier.

Scan&Go has been in operation for more than three years in U.S. stores but has now arrived in Mexico to coincide with the the supermarket chain’s 30th anniversary in the country.

The feature can be accessed through the Sam’s Club application for iOS and Android. Shoppers use their smartphone camera to capture product barcodes, which will show information about the product and its price.

Once finished, shoppers simply click on the payment option to make the purchase. The app displays a code that is presented to a staff member at the exit.

The feature is expected to speed up the payment process for customers and to reduce contact with other people, reducing the risk of catching or spreading Covid-19.

Sam’s Club is owned by supermarket giant Walmart and has 165 locations in Mexico.

With reports from Xataka