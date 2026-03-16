Wolves return to Durango after 50-year absence in landmark binational conservation effort

A pack of endangered wolves was released into the wild in the northern Mexican state of Durango on Friday, thanks to collaboration between Mexico and the United States under the Saving Animals from Extinction (SAFE) program.

The reintroduction of the Mexican wolf (Canis lupus baileyi) to Durango marks a historic moment for the species, allowing the wolf — to return to its natural habitat of Sierra Madre Occidental after 50 years of absence from the wild. According to Wolf Haven International, there are only 311 Mexican wolves known to be living in the wild today.

The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) facilitated the return of the four wolves to the forest community of El Tarahumar and Bajíos del Tarahumar, in the municipality of Santa Catarina de Tepehuanes, following the unanimous approval of the community assembly.

“Durango boasts well-preserved forests thanks to the responsible management carried out by ejidos (communal landholdings) and communities, which creates optimal conditions for the return of emblematic species like the Mexican wolf,” said Semarnat Minister for the state of Durango Claudia Hernández Espino.

The pack of one alpha male, one alpha female and two females (their pups) was transported from the U.S. to Durango with support from various governmental and academic institutions, including: The General Directorate of Wildlife (DGVS) of Semarnat, the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), the National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (Conanp), the Arizona Game & Fish Department and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, among others.

The wolves underwent rigorous health inspections before the reintroduction. Now, they will remain in a pre-release enclosure under human care temporarily to allow them to adapt to the environment before their release into the wild.

Once released, the wolves will be monitored via radiotelemetry and camera traps to assess their adaptation and movements. Authorities will also work closely with rural communities to promote coexistence and wildlife conservation.

Binational SAFE efforts have supported the breeding, reintroduction and conservation of the Mexican wolf since the 1970s. A second pack of wolves is expected to be reintroduced into the Sierra Madre Occidental at a later date, following monitoring and evaluation of the first pack.

With reports from Milenio and Informador