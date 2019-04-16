Woman sought for kidnapping baby, 8, from outside hospital

Police in Mexico City are looking for a young woman who kidnapped a baby on Sunday from outside a hospital in the Doctores neighborhood of Cuauhtémoc.

María Magdalena Sánchez went to visit her sister in the hospital, accompanied by eight-month-old Nancy and her niece and nephew. Upon arrival, she was told by hospital staff that the children could not enter with her.

So Sánchez made a space for the children next to the main hospital entrance using blankets and bits of cardboard, entrusting her baby with Emiliano, 15, and Jenni, 6.

According to the police report, Emiliano said that at about 4:00pm his sister said she needed to go to the bathroom. A woman approached and offered to look after the baby while the two went to the washroom. When Emilio and Jenni returned, the woman and little Nancy were gone.

The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office has issued an amber alert and police have released a sketch of Nancy’s kidnapper based on Emilio’s description of a 25 to 30-year-old woman with white skin, oval face, thin, straight hair and about 1.6 meters tall.

A photo and description of the baby, who has a scar on her left wrist, was also released.

Police ask Mexico City residents with any information relevant to the investigation to call 5200 9000 or 01800 745 2369.

Source: Milenio (sp)