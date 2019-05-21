Two years after the fact, María Fernanda Salcedo Medrano faced a judge yesterday for the first time to answer for a beating that left a neighbor a paraplegic.

Both Salcedo and her husband, Rodrigo Galán, are alleged to have beaten Roberto González in 2017 in a residential neighborhood of Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, an incident that was captured on tape by video surveillance cameras.

Salcedo did not make a statement at yesterday’s hearing but family members of the victim said they will produce sufficient evidence to link her to the attack.

González also attended the audience to testify, arriving in an ambulance accompanied by friends and family.

The victim’s wife, Blanca Rosalía Pérez Andrade, said she hoped the trial resulted in justice and the payment of damages for her husband’s injury. She also blamed the new justice system for the slow pace of the investigation.

“As Roberto’s family, from day one we have insisted and followed up on our denouncements, court dates, audiences and rulings. We have fully cooperated with the investigation and we have very strong evidence. Unfortunately, the new justice system heavily supports criminals, and until absolute guilt is demonstrated they are not going to do anything.”

Salcedo had been subpoenaed several times before but was excused on account of medical problems, although witnesses said she has been in good health.

Salcedo’s husband has not yet appeared before a judge due to an official complaint he filed against the proceedings, but the victim’s lawyers expressed confidence that this barrier will soon be tossed out.

In August of last year, the newspaper El Universal reported that Galán, if found guilty, could face more than 19 years in prison for his role in the beating, according to a statement by the Attorney General’s Office.

The victim was allegedly attacked by Galán after he complained to Salcedo about the couple’s dog, which had been attacking passersby.

Source: Milenio (sp), Noticaribe (sp), SIPSE (sp), El Universal (sp)