Women’s groups exhibit 120 denunciations against deadbeat dads

Women’s groups in San Luis Potosí city have hung posters in the main square denouncing fathers who have failed to provide for their children.

The posters feature 120 “deadbeat dads” — among them are engineers, teachers and civil servants — some of whom have allegedly been absent from their children’s lives for more than 18 years.

Aside from shaming the fathers, the protest aims to highlight the laws that favor irresponsible parents, and allow them to dodge their legal obligations.

Many of the posters display photos of the men in question, and give a description of their misdeeds. “Abandoned. Didn’t want to know his son,” one read.

“Hasn’t given financial support in three years,” read another.

“Fatherhood has to be affectionate and empathetic. The nutritional support of children isn’t a favor; it’s an obligation,” another mother had written.

One participant detailed the legal loopholes that enable apathetic fathers. “There are very bad fathers that play the system, changing jobs and not staying in one permanently, changing address, doing odd jobs or fee based work in order not to provide what they are obliged to to their children. They are not present, neither economically nor in terms of their care.”

With reports from El Universal San Luis Potosí