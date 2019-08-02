Some 10,000 people enjoy piece of world’s biggest torta

Close to 10,000 people tucked into a 900-kilogram torta — the world’s largest — at the 16th edition of the annual Torta Fair in the Mexico City borough of Venustiano Carranza.

Fans of the hearty Mexican sandwich converged on the borough’s central plaza on Wednesday morning, where Mayor Julio César Moreno inaugurated the festival by devouring a portion of torta to the music of cumbia superstars Sonora Dinamita.

The mega-torta was measured at 72.3 meters long before a notary public, who assured that it broke the Guinness world record for the world’s largest.

Others lined up early to seek out their favorite torterías from all over Mexico, including those of Sonora Steak, rare shrimp tortas and pre-Columbian tortas complete with grasshoppers and ant larvae. There were even a few visiting stands from other countries.

One early bird said it was worth missing work, to laughing agreement from her office colleagues between bites.

“I’m currently on the clock. I come every year, and missing [work] and being chastised is worth it for this truly Mexican food. [Also] I believe that you have to accept the risk, with a little guilt that — well, they make you fat,” said Silvia Morales.

Eight-year-old torta enthusiast Marina gave reporters atip on how to choose a good torta:

“If your napkin or paper bag isn’t soaked in grease, it’s not any good.”

The mayor said he expects the five-day festival to draw over 300,000 people, generating over 5 million pesos (US $260,000). It runs till Sunday.

