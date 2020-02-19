Wyndham aims to have 100 hotels in Mexico by 2022

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is aiming to grow its presence in Mexico to 100 properties by the end of 2022.

The United States-based chain currently has 56 properties in 34 destinations across the country but has plans to open 19 this year and next, and another 25 in 2020.

The company’s vice president for operations in Latin America and the Caribbean, Eduardo Cruz del Río, said that reaching the goal of 100 properties will require investment of US $150-$200 million. The funds will come from private investors and other interested third parties, he said.

Separately, the company’s Latin America general director told a press conference that six new Wyndham properties are on the verge of opening.

Alejandro Moreno said that the Ramada in Acapulco, the Wyndham Puebla, the Ramada Encore Monterrey, the Wyndham Garden Saltillo, La Quinta Los Cabos and a Travelodge in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, are slated to open in coming weeks.

“With the openings we have scheduled, we’ll have 62 hotels,” he said. “We have some [ongoing] negotiations to reach 65 this year. For 2021, we have the TRYP Guadalajara, the Ramada Encore at the Guadalajara airport and the Wyndham Garden Mazatlán.”

In an interview with the newspaper El Economista, Cruz del Río said that the Wyndham Grand Hotel and a Wyndham Esplendor Hotel are expected to open in separate towers of the same building in Mexico City on August 31.

“In the beginning, it was said that it would only be one brand [Wyndham Grand]. But you’ll be able to find the Esplendor, a lifestyle brand, and the Wyndham Grand, which is aimed at the business segment,” he said.

Cruz del Río also said that Wyndham is forecasting 6% growth in its Mexico-sourced revenue in 2020.

“We grew 3% in 2019 and this year we expect that the figure will double to 6% with greater [economic] certainty,” he said.

Cruz del Río said that the company saw “favorable numbers” in the second half of 2019 after a slow start to the year due to the change of federal government in late 2018.

