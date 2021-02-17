Wyndham Hotels invests US $11 million in Tulum hotel

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced that it will open a new 96-room hotel in Tulum sometime in the first half of 2021, part of a plan to open 10 new hotels in seven cities throughout Mexico during 2021–2022.

The new US $11-million, 96-room hotel will be named Esplendor by Wyndham Tulum. It will be located close to the tourist destination’s Mayan archaeological sites and a 10-minute commute to beaches.

The hotel’s opening, as well as that of the 112-room Esplendor by Wyndham La Condesa hotel in Mexico City, will mark the Esplendor brand’s debut in Mexico. Overall, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts owns 58 hotels in Mexico under 12 brand names in 34 cities. Fifty-three of those properties are currently in operation, Wyndham’s Eduardo Cruz del Río said.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic’s hits to the travel and hospitality industry last year, Cruz del Río expressed optimism about the upcoming openings, saying that in the third quarter of 2020 Wyndham’s occupancy in Mexico was up 21.6%. Seventy percent of the company’s reservations worldwide in that period have been for leisure purposes, he said.

The hospitality conglomerate is bouncing back from the pandemic’s effects better prepared to meet the needs of a clientele more concerned with hygiene and able to be choosy about where they stay, Cruz del Río said. The company has introduced procedures such as constant disinfection of properties and new employee orientation and training to give customers peace of mind.

“The pandemic brought important areas of opportunity to better the quality of our services and fully guarantee the safety of our guests,” he told the Mexican tourism publication Reportur.

Source: Reportur (sp)