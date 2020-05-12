Residents of a southern neighborhood in Morelia, Michoacán, are living in fear of a meter-long crocodile that has evaded capture since April.

The reptile was first noticed on April 27, when authorities were alerted to its presence in an irrigation ditch. Firefighters searched the area, but were unable to find the animal.

The crocodile made another appearance on Monday morning. Firefighters once again went to the scene and were able to locate it, but they failed to capture it due to a lack of equipment.

They searched the area after it got away, but were unsuccessful in relocating it.

Experts say the animal is most likely a former pet that was released into the irrigation ditch after its owners realized it was going to grow into a real crocodile.

Sources: Notivideo (sp), La Voz de Michoacán (sp)

Hunting a crocodile in Morelia, Michoacán.