Youth kills father after he confesses to abusing him and his sister

A teenage son shot and killed his father on Monday after the man confessed to abusing him and his sister.

After hearing his father’s confession, Ángel Israel N., 15, of Naucalpan, México state, went into his parents’ bedroom and returned with a .38-caliber pistol in his hand.

He then shot his father five times in the chest and face.

“I’m going to tell you something that has been tormenting me,” Ángel’s father had said. “I don’t know if you’ll forgive me, or if your mother will either. When you were little, I abused you and your sister.”

As he made his confession, his wife Ana asked incredulously, “This is a joke, right? When did it happen?”

After killing his father, Ángel hugged his mother and told her not to worry. He said it was not her fault, that his father abused him and his sister while she was at work.

The two decided it was best that Ángel turn himself in to authorities.

The youth has been charged with intentional homicide with a firearm.

Source: El Universal (sp)