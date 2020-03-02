Youths vandalize police cars, station in Michoacán

A group of masked youths in Buenavista, Michoacán, vandalized patrol cars and the local police station on Sunday, overturning vehicles and lighting them on fire.

They also threw rocks at National Guard troops, who did not respond to the aggression.

Some reports state that the young people were acting on behalf of the Los Viagras cartel, which is active in the region, while others state that the violence was in response to a recent police operation to verify automobile documentation.

The Michoacán state police said that no illegal acts would be tolerated and called for the residents of Buenavista, located 87 kilometers southwest of Uruapan, not to involve themselves in criminal activity.

The force said in a tweet that police were supported by army and National Guard troops to reestablish order in the municipal seat of Buenavista Tomatlán.

“With the purpose of safeguarding and guaranteeing peace in the town, the security forces are carrying out coordinated actions in the area, where traffic was also reestablished,” the force added in a second tweet.

As of Monday, there were no reports of arrests. The Michoacán Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation into the events.

Sources: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)