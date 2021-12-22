YouTuber scales 182-meter-high antenna atop Torre Latinoamericana

A YouTuber reached dizzying new heights and posted a video of a phenomenal view by climbing the antenna atop the Torre Latinoamericana (Latin America Tower) skyscraper — without protective equipment — in Mexico City’s historic center earlier this month.

But he outdid himself a week later by scaling the antenna of the 207-meter World Trade Center (WTC).

Serledios Ph started his ascent from the roof of the 166-meter, 44-floor Torre Latinoamericana to climb the 16-meter antenna, where he was left completely exposed to the elements, as seen in an eight-minute viral video posted on December 12.

Once at the top, he filmed himself standing above the city with the Bellas Artes building and its neighboring Alameda Central park far down below, from an angle that few had ever witnessed.

It is not clear how Serledios reached the roof of the tower, which is located in the borough of Cuauhtémoc.

Serledios Ph’s video of his ascent of the Torre Latinoamericana.

However, there was no rest for the daredevil, who posted a video of himself climbing the antenna of the 207-meter WTC in Mexico City’s Benito Juárez borough on Sunday.

“Well, guys, we’re done up here. Everything went well, as you can see. Hopefully going down I don’t get stuck or anything like that,” he said before descending the WTC antenna.

The urban explorer warned viewers against imitating the Torre Latinoamericana feat at the start of the December 12 video, alerting them to the inherent physical danger of the pursuit and the undesired attention it could attract from police.

The iconic tower was Mexico’s first skyscraper and is an architectural landmark since it was the world’s first major skyscraper successfully built on a highly active seismic zone. It was the tallest building in Latin America when it was erected in 1956, and is now Mexico’s 17th tallest.

The 50-floor WTC is the country’s 10th tallest building. It first opened as the Hotel de México in 1972 but now largely contains offices.

The tallest building in Mexico is the T.Op Torre 1 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, at 305 meters.

