Yucatán acquires German shepherds trained to sniff out Covid

Yucátan has two new weapons in the fight against Covid-19: Hocky and Kadet are German shepherds specially trained to detect cases of the disease based on smell.

The dogs are now part of the K-9 unit of the state’s Ministry of Public Security (SSP).

The dogs were born in Poland and Slovenia but trained in a special program in San Antonio, Texas, said Yucátan Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal. There, they learned a new technique designed by French doctor Dominique Grandjean in which the dogs detect Covid-positive patients by smelling their underarm sweat. Studies show that the technique is 95% effective.

The new K-9 unit members were acquired as part of a transfer of gear and resources from the U.S. Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), arranged through the U.S. consulate in Mérida.

The INL also provided the Yucátan SSP with canine instructor training, five Ford Explorers modified for canine transportation, and eight dogs trained to detect drugs, weapons and cash.

