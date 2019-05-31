Yucatán announces 2.2 billion pesos in infrastructure spending

Yucatán Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal has announced that the state will invest 2.2 billion pesos (US $112 million) to improve infrastructure.

At a construction expo organized by the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry, Vila said that the largest portion of the money will go toward housing for the state’s poorest residents.

“We came to an agreement with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to fight extreme poverty,” he said. “That’s why a billion of the 2.2 billion pesos will go toward housing.”

The money will be used to construct new housing units, as well as improve existing ones and build modern sanitation facilities in areas where they don’t exist.

Another 35 million pesos will be used to build a highway connecting Mérida to the neighboring municipality of Umán, which is home to several Mexican and foreign factories.

The Yucatán 21st Century Convention Center will be renovated with an investment of 200 million pesos, while 177 million pesos will go towards renovating public schools across the state.

Other projects will improving urban infrastructure in Mérida and Progreso, and dredge the ports of Yucalpetén, Dzilam Bravo, Chabihau and Telchac Puerto.

In addition to the investment by the state government, the federal Communications and Transportation Secretariat is spending 550 million pesos this year to improve highway infrastructure in Yucatán.

