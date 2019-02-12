Zihuatanejo’s 80-meter pier to attract cruise ships, boost marine activity

A new pier will grace the shore of Zihuatanejo, the popular beach destination in the state of Guerrero.

Governor Héctor Astudillo Flores presided over a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday to begin work on the project, announcing that the state government will support the construction through an investment of 100 million pesos (US $5 million).

Measuring 80 meters long by nine meters wide the new pier will be built on 162 pilings and will include seven docking slips for ships and five for smaller boats and solar-powered lighting.

A provisional pier will be prepared for use until the project is completed.

The governor said all of the state’s tourist destinations were a priority for his administration. He said that the state hopes the new pier would allow Zihuatanejo to become an important stop for cruise ships, as well as provide a boost for marine activity and the tourist economy.

Astudillo also pledged an additional 20 million pesos for the completion of the Paseo del Pescador, a seaside promenade featuring outdoor eateries and stores.

Speaking before an audience that included fishermen, tourism representatives, business people and residents, the governor said he expected that project to be completed by April in time for the 2019 edition of the Tianguis Turístico tourism fair in Acapulco.

Zihuatanejo Mayor Jorge Sánchez Allec thanked the governor for his support and emphasized the importance of the project.

“It is significant that we are starting the year off with the beginning of the pier’s construction, given its importance and the development opportunity that it will represent for those in the tourism and fishing industries . . . . Once completed, I know that we will once again have cruise ships in Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo.”

