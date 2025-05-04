Sunday, May 4, 2025
What’s on in Puerto Vallarta this May?

MND Staff
By MND Staff
A tiny brown dog wearing a rainbow colored bandanna at a LGBTQ+ event.
Life in Puerto Vallarta is often one big party, but May takes it to the next level, with tons of Pride related events. (algobonito/Shutterstock)

May in Puerto Vallarta is heating up — not just with that looming summer humidity, but with a calendar packed full of art exhibitions, cultural festivals and LGBTQ+ Pride events.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, there’s no shortage of things to do in Mexico’s Pacific playground this month. Here’s your go-to guide for what’s happening in Puerto Vallarta this May.

‘Impressions’ by Joaquin Bolivar Thomas

Don’t miss “Impressions,” a solo exhibition of collagraph prints by Cuban-born artist Joaquin Bolivar Thomas at Art VallARTa. The show opens with a reception on May 9, offering a chance to meet the artist and experience his textured, emotive works.

Date: May 9 through June 28
Location: Art VallARTa, Pilitas 213, Zona Romántica, Amapas
Cost: Entry is free

Grupo Firme band in concert: three singers, a guitarist and bassist and an accordian player on stage all in matching leather jackets and pants.
Tijuana-based superstars Grupo Firme, who in 2022 packed Mexico City’s Zócalo with record crowds, are one of the headliners at Festival Fiestas de Mayo Puerto Vallarta, which runs May 16-June 1. (Cuartoscuro)

Festival Fiestas de Mayo Puerto Vallarta

One of Puerto Vallarta’s biggest annual celebrations is back. Fiestas de Mayo brings top acts from the regional Mexican music scene to the Explanada Vallarta Arena. Expect carnival rides, craft vendors, sporting events and food stalls featuring classic Jalisco fare; think tacos al pastor, birria, tejuino and tequila. Touring Mexican superstars Grupo Firme are among the headliners.

Date: May 16 through June 1
Location: Explanada Vallarta Arena, Av. México 639
Cost: Ticket prices vary by concert

(Vallarta Pride)

March Against Homophobia

Join the community in a powerful demonstration of solidarity and inclusion during the Marcha contra la Homofobia. This event, commemorating International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, brings together activists and allies to stand against discrimination and celebrate the diversity of Puerto Vallarta.

Date: May 17 at 6 p.m.
Location: Starting at Municipal Stadium
Cost: Free

(Red Diversidad/Twitter)

Vallarta Pride 2025

Puerto Vallarta’s world-renowned LGBTQ+ Pride celebration returns with the theme “Revolution: The Future Has No Gender.” Events will include the vibrant Pride Parade, pool parties, drag performances, beachside celebrations and more. More details coming here soon.

Date: May 17 through 25
Location: Various locations throughout Puerto Vallarta
Cost: Varies by event

Part of Vallarta Pride 2025’s festivities, the Red Gala will feature a showing of “Happy Together,” the acclaimed 1997 film about a couple taking a vacation in Argentina. (Seewoo Film Company)

Red Gala

Held at the chic Almar Resort, the Red Gala is a stylish evening of film, fashion and philanthropy. The night includes a screening of Happy Together, a red-themed dress code and honors for HIV/AIDS awareness activists.

Date: May 18
Location: Almar Resort, Amapas 380, Zona Romántica
Cost: Donations start at 100 pesos

(Radoslaw Lecyk/Shutterstock)

PV Pride Pet Parade

Because Pride is better with pets. Dress your dog in their most fabulous outfit and head to Parque Lázaro Cárdenas for live music, raffles and a costume contest. Local pet businesses will be showcasing their products, too.

Date: May 19
Location: Parque Lázaro Cárdenas
Cost: Free

(pvlesbianpride/Instagram)

Puerto Vallarta Lesbian Pride 2025

This five-day celebration for LGBTQ+ women offers everything from beach parties and themed mixers to community events at the all-inclusive Hilton Vallarta Riviera Resort.

Date: May 21–26
Location: Hilton Vallarta Riviera Resort
Cost: VIP Packages sold out, but public events are still open for registration.

(Bearidise)

Bear Pride 2025

Bearadise® Bear Pride returns with signature events like the Bearwatch Beach Party at Las Caletitas, pool parties and a Pride Parade party bus. It’s a celebration of body positivity, brotherhood and burl.

Date: May 21 through 25
Location: Various, including Las Caletitas and the Parade route
Cost: Varies by event; party bus is limited to 30 spots

(CurielXperience)

Jungle Jiggle Party

Adventure meets Pride in this jungle bash hosted by CurielXperience. Hike to a waterfall, dance under the trees, sip margaritas from the open bar and chow down at the taco bar— all while zip-lining and playing wild party games.

Date: May 21
Location: El Nogalito Eco Adventure (meet at Parque Lázaro Cárdenas)
Cost: 2,500 pesos; includes transport, drinks and food

