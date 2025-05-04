What’s on in Puerto Vallarta this May?

May in Puerto Vallarta is heating up — not just with that looming summer humidity, but with a calendar packed full of art exhibitions, cultural festivals and LGBTQ+ Pride events.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, there’s no shortage of things to do in Mexico’s Pacific playground this month. Here’s your go-to guide for what’s happening in Puerto Vallarta this May.

‘Impressions’ by Joaquin Bolivar Thomas

Don’t miss “Impressions,” a solo exhibition of collagraph prints by Cuban-born artist Joaquin Bolivar Thomas at Art VallARTa. The show opens with a reception on May 9, offering a chance to meet the artist and experience his textured, emotive works.

Date: May 9 through June 28

Location: Art VallARTa, Pilitas 213, Zona Romántica, Amapas

Cost: Entry is free

Festival Fiestas de Mayo Puerto Vallarta

One of Puerto Vallarta’s biggest annual celebrations is back. Fiestas de Mayo brings top acts from the regional Mexican music scene to the Explanada Vallarta Arena. Expect carnival rides, craft vendors, sporting events and food stalls featuring classic Jalisco fare; think tacos al pastor, birria, tejuino and tequila. Touring Mexican superstars Grupo Firme are among the headliners.

Date: May 16 through June 1

Location: Explanada Vallarta Arena, Av. México 639

Cost: Ticket prices vary by concert

March Against Homophobia

Join the community in a powerful demonstration of solidarity and inclusion during the Marcha contra la Homofobia. This event, commemorating International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, brings together activists and allies to stand against discrimination and celebrate the diversity of Puerto Vallarta.

Date: May 17 at 6 p.m.

Location: Starting at Municipal Stadium

Cost: Free

Vallarta Pride 2025

Puerto Vallarta’s world-renowned LGBTQ+ Pride celebration returns with the theme “Revolution: The Future Has No Gender.” Events will include the vibrant Pride Parade, pool parties, drag performances, beachside celebrations and more. More details coming here soon.

Date: May 17 through 25

Location: Various locations throughout Puerto Vallarta

Cost: Varies by event

Red Gala

Held at the chic Almar Resort, the Red Gala is a stylish evening of film, fashion and philanthropy. The night includes a screening of Happy Together, a red-themed dress code and honors for HIV/AIDS awareness activists.

Date: May 18

Location: Almar Resort, Amapas 380, Zona Romántica

Cost: Donations start at 100 pesos

PV Pride Pet Parade

Because Pride is better with pets. Dress your dog in their most fabulous outfit and head to Parque Lázaro Cárdenas for live music, raffles and a costume contest. Local pet businesses will be showcasing their products, too.

Date: May 19

Location: Parque Lázaro Cárdenas

Cost: Free

Puerto Vallarta Lesbian Pride 2025

This five-day celebration for LGBTQ+ women offers everything from beach parties and themed mixers to community events at the all-inclusive Hilton Vallarta Riviera Resort.

Date: May 21–26

Location: Hilton Vallarta Riviera Resort

Cost: VIP Packages sold out, but public events are still open for registration.

Bear Pride 2025

Bearadise® Bear Pride returns with signature events like the Bearwatch Beach Party at Las Caletitas, pool parties and a Pride Parade party bus. It’s a celebration of body positivity, brotherhood and burl.

Date: May 21 through 25

Location: Various, including Las Caletitas and the Parade route

Cost: Varies by event; party bus is limited to 30 spots

Jungle Jiggle Party

Adventure meets Pride in this jungle bash hosted by CurielXperience. Hike to a waterfall, dance under the trees, sip margaritas from the open bar and chow down at the taco bar— all while zip-lining and playing wild party games.

Date: May 21

Location: El Nogalito Eco Adventure (meet at Parque Lázaro Cárdenas)

Cost: 2,500 pesos; includes transport, drinks and food