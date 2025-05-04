What’s on in Puerto Vallarta this May?

May in Puerto Vallarta is heating up — not just with that looming summer humidity, but with a calendar packed full of art exhibitions, cultural festivals and LGBTQ+ Pride events.
Whether you’re a local or a visitor, there’s no shortage of things to do in Mexico’s Pacific playground this month. Here’s your go-to guide for what’s happening in Puerto Vallarta this May.
‘Impressions’ by Joaquin Bolivar Thomas
Don’t miss “Impressions,” a solo exhibition of collagraph prints by Cuban-born artist Joaquin Bolivar Thomas at Art VallARTa. The show opens with a reception on May 9, offering a chance to meet the artist and experience his textured, emotive works.
Date: May 9 through June 28
Location: Art VallARTa, Pilitas 213, Zona Romántica, Amapas
Cost: Entry is free
Festival Fiestas de Mayo Puerto Vallarta
One of Puerto Vallarta’s biggest annual celebrations is back. Fiestas de Mayo brings top acts from the regional Mexican music scene to the Explanada Vallarta Arena. Expect carnival rides, craft vendors, sporting events and food stalls featuring classic Jalisco fare; think tacos al pastor, birria, tejuino and tequila. Touring Mexican superstars Grupo Firme are among the headliners.
Date: May 16 through June 1
Location: Explanada Vallarta Arena, Av. México 639
Cost: Ticket prices vary by concert
March Against Homophobia
Join the community in a powerful demonstration of solidarity and inclusion during the Marcha contra la Homofobia. This event, commemorating International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, brings together activists and allies to stand against discrimination and celebrate the diversity of Puerto Vallarta.
Date: May 17 at 6 p.m.
Location: Starting at Municipal Stadium
Cost: Free
Vallarta Pride 2025
Puerto Vallarta’s world-renowned LGBTQ+ Pride celebration returns with the theme “Revolution: The Future Has No Gender.” Events will include the vibrant Pride Parade, pool parties, drag performances, beachside celebrations and more. More details coming here soon.
Date: May 17 through 25
Location: Various locations throughout Puerto Vallarta
Cost: Varies by event
Red Gala
Held at the chic Almar Resort, the Red Gala is a stylish evening of film, fashion and philanthropy. The night includes a screening of Happy Together, a red-themed dress code and honors for HIV/AIDS awareness activists.
Date: May 18
Location: Almar Resort, Amapas 380, Zona Romántica
Cost: Donations start at 100 pesos
PV Pride Pet Parade
Because Pride is better with pets. Dress your dog in their most fabulous outfit and head to Parque Lázaro Cárdenas for live music, raffles and a costume contest. Local pet businesses will be showcasing their products, too.
Date: May 19
Location: Parque Lázaro Cárdenas
Cost: Free
Puerto Vallarta Lesbian Pride 2025
This five-day celebration for LGBTQ+ women offers everything from beach parties and themed mixers to community events at the all-inclusive Hilton Vallarta Riviera Resort.
Date: May 21–26
Location: Hilton Vallarta Riviera Resort
Cost: VIP Packages sold out, but public events are still open for registration.
Bear Pride 2025
Bearadise® Bear Pride returns with signature events like the Bearwatch Beach Party at Las Caletitas, pool parties and a Pride Parade party bus. It’s a celebration of body positivity, brotherhood and burl.
Date: May 21 through 25
Location: Various, including Las Caletitas and the Parade route
Cost: Varies by event; party bus is limited to 30 spots
Jungle Jiggle Party
Adventure meets Pride in this jungle bash hosted by CurielXperience. Hike to a waterfall, dance under the trees, sip margaritas from the open bar and chow down at the taco bar— all while zip-lining and playing wild party games.
Date: May 21
Location: El Nogalito Eco Adventure (meet at Parque Lázaro Cárdenas)
Cost: 2,500 pesos; includes transport, drinks and food