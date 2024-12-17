Kimpton to open hotel and residences in Monterrey

The British multinational hospitality company IHG is expanding its presence in Monterrey, unveiling plans this week for a new boutique luxury hotel and branded residences.

Kimpton, IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle brand, is coming to the northern city in 2026 just in time for the World Cup. Monterrey will play host to four World Cup matches.

The property will be situated in the still-under-construction skyscraper Torre Rise, expected to be Latin America’s tallest tower, according to GlobalData, a data analytics and consulting company headquartered in London.

Leanne Harwood, Kimpton’s managing director of luxury and lifestyle, spoke to Global Data about growing the company’s presence within Mexico. “Kimpton Monterrey is poised to bring its distinct perspective, refined style and innovative restaurants and bars to this key international market,” Harwood said.

The new hotel will be owned by the local real estate company Grupo Alora and operated by Monterrey-based Marca Hotel Solutions.

Trade industry publication Upgraded Points reported that the Kimpton Monterrey will have 120 guest rooms and suites, plus 60 private residences. The property promises views of Monterrey’s cityscape and the surrounding mountains. Global Data also reported that hotel guests and residents will have exclusive access to the Torre Rise sky deck, a performance center, an elevated park and luxury retail options.

Among the amenities that will be found on site are an indoor pool, sauna, massage treatment rooms, a full-service restaurant and a lobby lounge. Additionally, Kimpton-specific perks like a daily social hour and pet-friendly policies will be featured.

The new hotel will be Kimpton’s sixth property in Mexico. The company has hotels in Mexico City; Todos Santos, Baja California Sur; and Tulum, Quintana Roo. New properties will open soon in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, and in the Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City.

The hospitality design publication Hotel & Resort Design South reported that the 2026 World Cup has encouraged many hotel brands to expand into Monterrey. Tru by Hilton opened its new 120-room Tru by Hilton Monterrey Fundidora in 2023, while Thompson Hotels is building the 150-room luxury Thompson Monterrey which is set to open next year.

