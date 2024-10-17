Tourism to Nuevo León shoots up 250%

Tourism in the northern state of Nuevo León has gone from 4.3 million visitors in 2021 to 15 million in 2024, according to the Nuevo León Tourism Minister Mari Carmen Martínez Villarreal. These figures represent a nearly 250% increase in just three years.

“We have worked tirelessly for the past three years to position Nuevo León in the world through strategic actions and the implementation of key projects,” Martínez said at a press conference on Tuesday. “Our vision has been clear: to turn the state of Nuevo León into a benchmark for national and international tourism.”

Nuevo León is an industrial state that previously put very little emphasis on tourism. Governor of Nuevo León Samuel García created the state’s first-ever Tourism Ministry to boost the industry in 2021.

Since its creation, the tourism office has worked toward promoting the state’s parks, Pueblos Mágicos (Magical Towns) and culinary heritage. Last year, the state government recognized carne asada, cabrito and machaca (beef dishes) as intangible cultural heritage of Nuevo León.

Pasaporte Nuevo León: The new app for NL tourists

During her speech, Martínez highlighted that under the current administration, the state has forged strategic alliances with the digital platforms Airbnb and Didi, to offer travelers better mobility and accommodation deals in the region. Her ministry also created the app “Pasaporte Nuevo León” (Passport Nuevo León) to help travelers discover experiences and tourist destinations within the state.

Other initiatives include positioning Nuevo León as a strategic international travel hub, connecting it with Latin America through flights from Monterrey to Bogotá, with Asia through Tokyo and Seoul and with Europe through Madrid.

“Throughout Nuevo León, we are promoting tourism that respects the environment, promotes economic development and puts our state on the global map of destinations of excellence,” Martínez said.

Finally, Martínez noted that events such as congresses, conventions and exhibitions held in Nuevo León have seen exponential growth in the last three years, going from 57 in 2021, to 117 in 2022, 150 in 2023 and just over 160 in 2024.

“The 2022-2027 state development plan focuses on consolidating tourism as one of the main drivers of economic growth for Nuevo León,” Martínez stressed.

Nuevo León expects 500,000 for FIFA World Cup 2026

Martínez said Nuevo León is ready to welcome tourists who visit the state for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, under the slogan, “We are ready.” The state expects over half a million visitors to the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

To “get ready,” the state will provide English lessons to workers in the tourism industry, including waiters, taxi drivers and first-contact personnel. In addition, the state is working to improve coordination with airlines, create green pedestrian corridors, build new shopping malls and hotels and expand the Monterrey International Airport.

Martínez said they forecast full hotel occupancy during the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

With reports from Telediario, and El Financiero