Wednesday, October 16, 2024
HomeNorthern Border Zone
Northern Border ZoneTravel

Tourism to Nuevo León shoots up 250%

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Nuevo León is an industrial state that previously put very little emphasis on tourism.
Governor of Nuevo León Samuel García created the state’s first-ever Tourism Ministry to boost the industry in 2021. (Shutterstock)

Tourism in the northern state of Nuevo León has gone from 4.3 million visitors in 2021 to 15 million in 2024, according to the Nuevo León Tourism Minister Mari Carmen Martínez Villarreal. These figures represent a nearly 250% increase in just three years.  

“We have worked tirelessly for the past three years to position Nuevo León in the world through strategic actions and the implementation of key projects,” Martínez said at a press conference on Tuesday. “Our vision has been clear: to turn the state of Nuevo León into a benchmark for national and international tourism.” 

Nuevo León is an industrial state that previously put very little emphasis on tourism. Governor of Nuevo León Samuel García created the state’s first-ever Tourism Ministry to boost the industry in 2021. 

Since its creation, the tourism office has worked toward promoting the state’s parks, Pueblos Mágicos (Magical Towns) and culinary heritage. Last year, the state government recognized carne asada, cabrito and machaca (beef dishes) as intangible cultural heritage of Nuevo León. 

Pasaporte Nuevo León: The new app for NL tourists

During her speech, Martínez highlighted that under the current administration, the state has forged strategic alliances with the digital platforms Airbnb and Didi, to offer travelers better mobility and accommodation deals in the region. Her ministry also created the app “Pasaporte Nuevo León” (Passport Nuevo León) to help travelers discover experiences and tourist destinations within the state. 

Other initiatives include positioning Nuevo León as a strategic international travel hub, connecting it with Latin America through flights from Monterrey to Bogotá, with Asia through Tokyo and Seoul and with Europe through Madrid. 

View of Cerro de la Bufa, one of the icons of Monterrey, capital of the northern state of Nuevo León.
View of Cerro de la Bufa, one of the icons of Monterrey, capital of the northern state of Nuevo León. (Yoplita/Wikimedia Commons)

“Throughout Nuevo León, we are promoting tourism that respects the environment, promotes economic development and puts our state on the global map of destinations of excellence,” Martínez said. 

Finally, Martínez noted that events such as congresses, conventions and exhibitions held in Nuevo León have seen exponential growth in the last three years, going from 57 in 2021, to 117 in 2022, 150 in 2023 and just over 160 in 2024.

“The 2022-2027 state development plan focuses on consolidating tourism as one of the main drivers of economic growth for Nuevo León,” Martínez stressed. 

Nuevo León expects 500,000 for FIFA World Cup 2026

Martínez said Nuevo León is ready to welcome tourists who visit the state for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, under the slogan, “We are ready.” The state expects over half a million visitors to the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

To “get ready,” the state will provide English lessons to workers in the tourism industry, including waiters, taxi drivers and first-contact personnel. In addition, the state is working to improve coordination with airlines, create green pedestrian corridors, build new shopping malls and hotels and expand the Monterrey International Airport

Martínez said they forecast full hotel occupancy during the upcoming FIFA World Cup. 

With reports from Telediario, and El Financiero

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
National Guardsman in uniform in a truck bed on patrol through Mexican streets.

Military and National Guard implicated in 3 civilian deaths in Nuevo Laredo

MND Staff - 0
The civilians were killed in the crossfire of two different shootouts this weekend between military and National Guard patrols and suspects. 
The Trion oilfield, located 180 km east of Matamoros, is expected to produce 110,000 barrels of crude per day (bpd).

Woodside Energy begins operations in Tamaulipas with US $12B investment

MND Staff - 0
One year after its approval, the Trion oil field is moving forward with a major investment from Woodside.
Palm trees around a pool at sunset

The best All-inclusive resorts in Puerto Vallarta

MND Staff - 0
From five-star escapes to boutique locations steps from downtown, Jalisco's crowning jewel has no shortage of great all-inclusive resorts.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC