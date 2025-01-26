MND Perspectives: An analysis of Plan México

The unveiling of the government’s flagship new “Plan México,” an ambitious initiative to reshape the Mexican economy presents an opportunity for the country. Economist Valeria Moy explains the potential benefits and unexpected problems that could arise as a result of the plan, as well as how the think tank Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) foresees Mexico’s economic future.

Our subscriber-exclusive podcast takes a look at the bigger picture. What areas will the government invest in? How will they overcome traditional problems that have blighted the Mexican economy for generations? What does the future of Mexico look like?

MND Perspectives: Plan México: A Critical Analysis

Watch this video on YouTube

Join the MND Perspectives podcast as we take a look at what the future might have in store.

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled an IMCO article by Valeria Moy, republished by Mexico News Daily. Edited by Caitlin Cooper and Chris Havler-Barrett. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett.