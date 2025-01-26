Sunday, January 26, 2025
MND Perspectives: An analysis of Plan México

A women holding up a sign saying
A new government scheme looks to reshape Mexico's future. Our podcast asks how it will fare. (Crisanta Espinosa Aguilar)

The unveiling of the government’s flagship new “Plan México,” an ambitious initiative to reshape the Mexican economy presents an opportunity for the country. Economist Valeria Moy explains the potential benefits and unexpected problems that could arise as a result of the plan, as well as how the think tank Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) foresees Mexico’s economic future.

Our subscriber-exclusive podcast takes a look at the bigger picture. What areas will the government invest in? How will they overcome traditional problems that have blighted the Mexican economy for generations? What does the future of Mexico look like?

MND Perspectives: Plan México: A Critical Analysis

Join the MND Perspectives podcast as we take a look at what the future might have in store.

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled an IMCO article by Valeria Moy, republished by Mexico News Daily. Edited by Caitlin Cooper and Chris Havler-Barrett. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett. 

Hands fan out a large number of Mexican 500-peso bills

Mexican banks brace for impact of the US designating cartels as terrorists

Cartel front companies are deeply entwined in Mexico's economy. Soon, legitimate companies could face penalties for unwittingly working with them.
White and blue car frames moving on an assembly line in an expansive factory hangar.

US companies may pick up the slack as Chinese FDI in northern Mexico falters

US $1B of planned Chinese FDI is now on hold, but a major real estate firm has seen rising interest from U.S. firms since Trump's victory.
A pile of limes with a sign that reads "Pura calidad, $45 por kg," illustrating the decrease in inflation in Mexico

Inflation falls to national bank’s target range for first time in almost 4 years

In light of the news, "larger downward adjustments" of interest rates could be in Mexico's future, policymakers said.

