MND Perspectives Podcast: Our CEO predicts Mexico’s challenges in 2025

Mexico 2025 predictions podcast
2025 is already off to a tricky start for Mexico. Here's a preview of some of the challenges that need to be faced this year. (Presidencia/Cuartoscuro)

Join our subscriber-exclusive podcast as our weekly discussion takes a look at the potential challenges facing Mexico in 2025 and how President Claudia Sheinbaum — and the country might react.

This year is shaping up to be an interesting year for Mexico, with a new president and the return of former President Trump to the White House. The team discuss Mexico News Daily CEO Travis Bembenek’s predictions on a wide array of topics including the Mexican economy, the drug cartels, Chinese investments, green energy projects, and tourism. Will his predictions prove to be true, and what lies in store for Mexico over the course of the next 12 months? 

MND Perspectives: The economic problems facing Mexico

What are your predictions for Mexico in 2025? Let’s discuss.

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled from a Mexico News Daily article by Travis Bembenek. Edited by Rose Eglhoff. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett. 

Is Emilia Pérez offensive?

MND Deep Dive podcast: Is the show ‘Emilia Pérez’ offensive?

MND Podcasts - 0
Our subscriber-exclusive podcast discusses whether the controversial new movie is offensive to Mexicans affected by decades of violence.
Logo of Swedish car manufacturer Volvo.

Volvo will move ahead with Nuevo León truck factory despite Trump tariff threats, CEO confirms 

MND Staff - 1
"Monterrey provides significant logistical efficiencies for supporting sales to … the U.S.," the company said.
The CFE logo

CFE to pay Goldman Sachs US $300M to settle natural gas dispute

MND Staff - 4
A chance winter storm in Texas threw natural gas markets into chaos in 2021. Now, Mexico's state-owned electrical utility is paying the price.

