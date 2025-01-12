MND Perspectives Podcast: Our CEO predicts Mexico’s challenges in 2025

Join our subscriber-exclusive podcast as our weekly discussion takes a look at the potential challenges facing Mexico in 2025 and how President Claudia Sheinbaum — and the country might react.

This year is shaping up to be an interesting year for Mexico, with a new president and the return of former President Trump to the White House. The team discuss Mexico News Daily CEO Travis Bembenek’s predictions on a wide array of topics including the Mexican economy, the drug cartels, Chinese investments, green energy projects, and tourism. Will his predictions prove to be true, and what lies in store for Mexico over the course of the next 12 months?

MND Perspectives: The economic problems facing Mexico

What are your predictions for Mexico in 2025? Let’s discuss.

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled from a Mexico News Daily article by Travis Bembenek. Edited by Rose Eglhoff. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett.