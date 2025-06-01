MND Perspectives Podcast: ‘Ahorita’ and Mexico’s perception of time

In the return of the MND Perspective Podcast, we take a look at how Tamanna Bembenek, co-owner of MND, reflects on the meaning of time after attending a festival in San Miguel de Allende. She cited comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s belief that “the secret of life is to waste time in ways that you like,” challenging the Western idea that time must always be productive.

There is a contrast between the American view of time as a commodity — measured, monetized and maximized — and the Mexican perspective, which values experiences and community over efficiency. In Mexico, the concept of “ahorita” reflects a flexible, cyclical approach to time, where events and traditions, such as Day of the Dead, connect time to nature and spirituality.

MND Perspectives Podcast | Mexico's approach to time and 'Ahorita'

Watch this video on YouTube

As AI advances, society may need to shift from maximizing productivity to seeking fulfillment in meaningful experiences, understanding the difference between “spending” and “wasting” time. Taking a leaf from Mexico’s book might be just the way to maximize our enjoyment.

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled from a series Mexico News Daily of articles by Tamanna Bembenek. Edited by Rose Eglhoff. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett.