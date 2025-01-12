Sunday, January 12, 2025
MND Deep Dive podcast: Is the show ‘Emilia Pérez’ offensive?

Is Emilia Pérez offensive?
A controversial, but critically acclaimed musical has tackled the Mexican drug war. Has it crossed a line in doing so? (Pathé)
A new Golden Globe-winning musical comedy, Emilia Pérez, is sparking debate, raising questions about the role of art in depicting sensitive and potentially offensive subjects. The film has garnered praise for its technical achievements, including cinematography and acting. However, some viewers find the film’s premise and portrayal of certain characters to be problematic.
The controversy stems from concerns about the film’s handling of real-world issues and whether it trivializes a serious crisis. Critics argue that the film’s comedic approach is insensitive and sends the wrong message. This debate highlights the importance of considering diverse perspectives and the ethical implications of creative choices when tackling complex social issues.
MND Deep Dive: Is Emilia Pérez offensive?
Join our subscriber-exclusive podcast as we discuss whether Emilia Pérez is a subversive and masterful take on the humanitarian crisis facing Mexico, or whether the show is a tired recycling of lazy tropes, presented in the most disrespectful manner possible.
This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled from a Mexico News Daily article by María Meléndez. Edited by Noah Mazer and Chris Havler-Barrett. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett. 

The complicated politics of Tex-Mex identity

Sarah DeVries - 2
Will our shared love of tortillas and norteña music be enough to keep us together?
Casa Leon Trotsky, Coyoacán, a cool Mexico City museum

10 more off-the-radar museums in Mexico City

Bethany Platanella - 5
With everything from coffee to communism, the city has plenty of fascinating exhibits on display.
Zoe Saldana and Sofia Gascon Alarcon in a scene from Emilia Perez

‘Emilia Pérez’ is the most insensitive film I’ve seen in years

María Meléndez - 16
"Emilia Pérez" swept the 82nd Golden Globes Awards, but many in Mexico aren't happy. One Mexican writer tells us why that may be.

