Monday, December 1, 2025
HomePolitics
Politics

AMLO returns to public eye to promote his new book ‘Grandeza’

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
AMLO presenting book
In a rare public appearance, former president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador posted a video to announce his new book, which he said would recast history to recognize the Indigenous as generators of Mexican culture. (YouTube)

In his first public appearance since leaving office in October 2024, former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented his latest book, “Grandeza” (“Greatness”), in which he proposes a reinterpretation of Mexico’s cultural history.

In a video posted on his social media accounts, López Obrador explained that the book constitutes the first part of a larger publishing project, based on what he calls “the twin pillars of Mexican humanism.”

AMLA0sbook
“Grandeza” (“Greatness”) is the first part of a larger publishing project, based on what its author calls “the twin pillars of Mexican humanism.” The next part (“Gloria”) explores Mexico’s political history. (YouTube)

“Grandeza” — which will be published by Planeta publishing house — focuses on the first pillar: Mexico’s rich cultural legacy. 

López Obrador (AMLO) described his new book as a vindication of Mexico’s cultural richness from an Indigenous perspective.

“Thanks to the legacy of knowledge, values, customs, traditions and art [the Indigenous] left behind, Mexico, despite everything, continues to be a cultural power in the world,” he said.

López Obrador makes the argument that what we’ve been told about these civilizations is a “false, simulated history,” constructed from the vision of the conquerors and perpetuated by the oligarchies.

In “Grandeza,” the former president seeks to replace that traditional reading with a narrative that recognizes the greatness of Indigenous cultures, their relevance and their impact on national life.

“This book is the story of our cultures, of our civilizations,” he said. “The goal is to dismantle, to tear down the history created by the invaders and maintained during centuries of elite domination.”

AMLO’s announcement included a familiar critique of the Spanish conquistadores, and of Spain itself. “Greed and corruption,” he said, “were brought here by the Spanish.” 

To illustrate the charge, he invoked a historical passage about Hernán Cortés to illustrate the difference between the Indigenous worldview and the mentality of the invaders who “simply came to plunder.” When Moctezuma gave gold to the conquistadors, they reacted “like monkeys,” López Obrador said. When asked why it mattered so much, Cortés is said to have responded: “We have a disease of the heart that can only be cured with gold.”

As president, AMLO would invoke the Conquest to rally nationalist sentiment. His words often antagonized Spain, such as when he insisted that the king “publicly and officially” acknowledge the abuses committed during the conquest of Mexico.

This episode resulted in a cooling of diplomatic relations between the two countries, as the Spanish Crown did not respond to López Obrador’s letter.

In October, the Spanish government used the loan of pre-Hispanic artifacts to Madrid museums to suggest that Spain might reflect on its colonial history.

The former president is already working on “the second pillar of Mexican humanism,” which will be entitled “Gloria.” Scheduled for publication next year, the book will address Mexico’s political history.

With reports from El Financiero, Infobae, Milenio, El Imparcial and El País

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
President Sheinbaum gestures as she speaks from behind her press conference podium

Attorney General’s Office must transform ‘for the good of Mexico,’ Sheinbaum says: Friday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 2
The contentious exit of Mexico's long-time attorney general took up much of Friday's presser, where Sheinbaum also praised the woman stepping into the AG's shoes.
Gertz 2025

Attorney General Gertz resigns after nearly 7 scandal-filled years on the job

MND Staff - 6
The former AG's penchant for provoking controversy continued even after he left office, with opposition lawmakers insisting that his retirement did not follow the established rules.
Sheinbaum at a press conference podium in front of a cartoon dragon or maybe quetzalcoatl with a soccer ball

Will Sheinbaum meet Trump at next week’s World Cup draw? Thursday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 1
A possible trip to Washington next week, the disappearance of two federal agents and the attorney general's rumored resignation were topics of interest at Thursday's presser.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC