Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday that she will officially launch her campaign for the presidency in Mexico City’s central square or Zócalo on March 1.

Flanked by three of the five people she defeated to win the ruling Morena party’s presidential candidate selection process, the former Mexico City mayor invited citizens to join her in the Zócalo for an address at 4 p.m. on the first day of the official campaign period ahead of the June 2 elections.

Sheinbaum, who will represent a Morena-Labor Party-Green Party alliance called Let’s Keep Making History, said she will provide a “clear definition of what our national project represents” at her campaign launch.

The project, she told a press conference on Tuesday, includes the constitutional reform proposals presented by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday.

Among 20 proposals submitted to Congress is one aimed at ensuring annual minimum wage increases outpace inflation and another that seeks to allow citizens to directly elect Supreme Court justices and other judges.

Sheinbaum said that she and her team — which includes former interior minister Adán Augusto López and Senator Ricardo Monreal — support the proposals.

“From our perspective, they broaden and strengthen the social and human rights in the constitution and strengthen democracy [and] freedoms,” she said.

Sheinbaum is the clear favorite to win the presidential election, at which Xóchitl Gálvez will represent an opposition alliance made up of the National Action Party, the Institutional revolutionary Party and the Democratic Revolution Party and Jorge Álvarez will be the candidate for the Citizens Movement party.

A poll conducted by the El Financiero newspaper last month found that Sheinabum had 48% support, ahead of Gálvez on 32% and Álvarez on 10%.

Mexico News Daily