Congress approves new Inauguration Day as a federal holiday in Mexico

Mexico’s first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum, will be sworn in next Tuesday, Oct. 1, which will now be a federal holiday observed every six years when a new president takes office.

The law to make Inauguration Day on Oct. 1 an official national holiday was approved in the Senate last week, and passed in the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday with 397 votes in favor.

As published in the federal gazette, the new law declares that: “The Oct. 1 holiday not only implies a change of leadership in the federal government, but also establishes the day as a moment of rest, reflection, and the preservation of our cultural, civic and political heritage such that the nation is united via the celebration of our democracy as well as the country’s political, economic and social stability.”

The law — based on a constitutional reform made in 2014 that changed the date of presidential inauguration — mandates that Oct. 1 be observed as Inauguration Day in Mexico starting this year. According to the Federal Labor Law, that means employees are not obligated to work on Inauguration Day, while those who do work are entitled to triple pay.

The declaration has confused schools, however, as the new holiday was not included in the 2024–2025 school calendar published in June, prompting families to wonder if there will be classes next Tuesday.

In the official 2024–2025 school calendar, Oct. 1 was already identified as a “Day of Reflection and a Day of Commemoration,” which means students should attend school although classes are sometimes reduced, with activities limited to ceremonies and projects related to the theme of the special day.

Some schools across Mexico have already informed students’ families that they will be not be in session in honor of Inauguration Day. Parents are advised to contact their children’s schools to find out whether or not their school will suspend classes.

Prior to the upcoming inauguration of Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexican presidents used to be sworn in on Dec. 1 (which was observed as a federal holiday). This meant a new president took office as many as five months after having been elected.

With reports from Infobae, Latinus, El Financiero and El Economista