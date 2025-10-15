Flood toll climbs, Mexico seeks info on DHS bounty claims: Wednesday’s mañanera recapped

Flood-related fatalities, U.S. government allegations against Mexican cartels and the United States’ impending tariffs on medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks were among the issues President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke about at her Wednesday morning press conference.

Here is a recap of the president’s Oct. 15 mañanera.

Death toll from floods rises to 66

Sheinbaum reported that the death toll related to flooding in recent days in the states of Veracruz, Hidalgo, Puebla and Querétaro had risen to 66.

The figure represents an increase of two compared to the 64 fatalities reported on Monday.

Sheinbaum said that 75 people are missing in flood-affected states, an increase of 10 compared to the number given on Monday.

She acknowledged that two students from the Universidad Veracruzana in Poza Rica are among those who have died.

The president said that any new reports of missing people in flood-affected states should be directed to the government’s 079 hotline.

Sheinbaum: DHS hasn’t provided information to Mexico about ‘bounty program’

A reporter asked the president whether she had any information about the announcement by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday that Mexican cartels are offering bounties of varying amounts for doxxing ICE or CBP agents, kidnapping them or killing high-ranking U.S. law enforcement officials.

“Today I asked the security minister and there is no information that this institution of the United States government has given to Mexico,” Sheinbaum said.

She said that she and her government colleagues found out about the alleged “bounty program” the same way reporters did — via the DHS statement.

Sheinbaum said that her government was requesting additional information about the allegations from the U.S. government. She said that there was no investigation in Mexico related to the alleged bounty scheme.

Will Mexican trucks face the United States’ 25% tariff?

Sheinbaum said that progress is being made toward an agreement with the United States that would exempt U.S. content in medium and heavy-duty trucks made in Mexico from the 25% U.S. tariff that is set to take effect on Nov. 1.

She noted that Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard would travel to Washington D.C. soon to continue talks with U.S. officials.

The U.S. content in cars made in Mexico is exempt from the 25% tariff the United States imposed on imports of light vehicles in April. The exemption lowers the effective tariff on Mexican cars to 15% on average.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])