Health Ministry announces 8-billion-peso breast cancer prevention program: Tuesday’s mañanera recapped

In the context of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, President Claudia Sheinbaum told her Tuesday morning press conference that her government will make a “very significant investment” in a multifaceted program called the “Universal Care Model for Breast Cancer.”

Health Minister David Kershenobich outlined the scheme.

Early in the mañanera, Mexico’s Civil Protection chief Laura Velázquez gave a brief update on the floods that have devastated large swaths of the states of Veracruz, Hidalgo, Puebla, San Luis Potosí and Querétaro this month.

Health minister outlines 8-billion-peso breast cancer program

Kershenobich told reporters that breast cancer is the leading cause of death among women in Mexico, with “approximately” one death every hour on average.

He said that women aged over 40 are most at risk, and highlighted that 25.5 million women in Mexico fall into that category.

“That’s why the Universal Care Model for Breast Cancer has been designed,” Kershenobich said.

During his presentation, the health minister said that the government will carry out an educational campaign that alerts “the population in general,” and especially women, to risk factors for developing breast cancer, including obesity, alcohol consumption and smoking.

He emphasized the importance of the early detection of breast cancer and noted that a separate campaign will encourage women to conduct breast self-exams.

Kershenobich also said that the government will carry out a campaign encouraging women aged 40 and over to have a mammogram every two years.

“Currently, we have 656 mammography systems in 640 hospitals that treat breast cancer. It is necessary to increase this resource in order to provide care to all women who meet the criteria I just mentioned a few moments ago. To this end, one thousand new mammography systems and one thousand new ultrasound machines will be acquired,” he said.

The equipment will be purchased in 2026 and 2027, according to the government.

Among other initiatives associated with the Universal Care Model for Breast Cancer, Kershenobich said that “32 hospital units,” where oncological care for women will be provided, will be built, one in each state of the country.

The total outlay on the government’s breast cancer initiative will be around 8 billion pesos (US $434 million), according to Sheinbaum.

“It’s a very significant investment; it [represents] a before and after in breast cancer care and the objective is to reduce deaths,” she said.

More than 100 communities still cut off due to flooding

Laura Velázquez reported that 112 communities in three flood-affected states remain isolated.

The Civil Protection chief said that 74 of those communities are in Hidalgo, 31 are in Veracruz and seven are in Puebla.

Although dozens of air bridges have been established, Velázquez said that authorities had been unable to reach 10 flood-affected communities in Hidalgo.

“Today we’ll be arriving in these 10 towns,” she said.

The flood-related death toll is currently 76, according to the government’s flood data website. An additional 31 people are classified as missing.