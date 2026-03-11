Mexico partners with big tech to combat digital violence against women: Wednesday’s mañanera recapped

Today’s mañanera in 60 seconds

🤝 Mexico reached an agreement with Google, Meta and TikTok to combat digital violence against women — with X declining to join, citing no Mexican offices. Nearly 11 million women experienced online harassment in 2024, per INEGI.

⚖️ Sheinbaum opted not to sue Elon Musk over his cartel accusation, but said her team will reconsider if he attacks her again.

🎖️ The president will travel to Jalisco for a private tribute to 28 security personnel killed during and after the Feb. 22 operation against CJNG leader “El Mencho.”

Why today’s mañanera matters

With the announcement of an initiative aimed at combating digital violence against women, the federal government once again sought to demonstrate its commitment to improving the lives of Mexican women.

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s first female president, has made the enactment of policies and laws that benefit women a priority for her administration.

The president’s decision not to initiate legal action against Elon Musk suggests that she doesn’t want to be distracted by a dispute with the world’s richest person as she continues to deal with a range of challenges, including in the areas of security, trade, the economy and her legislative agenda.

Government announces agreement with tech companies aimed at combating digital violence against women

Sheinbaum announced early in the press conference that the government had reached an agreement with Google, Meta and TikTok “to prevent and address violence against women in the digital realm.”

“It’s a first agreement, it’s voluntary, but it allows the Ministry of Women to be in permanent contact with the [digital] platforms,” she said.

“… There are different forms of violence against women on digital platforms and the objective is to address this and for the platforms … to take down images or posts that are related to violence against women,” Sheinbaum said.

The agreement with tech companies is “very good for the country and very good for Mexican women,” she said.

Women’s Minister Citlalli Hernández presented data from the national statistics agency INEGI that showed that 18.9 million Mexicans were victims of online harassment (cyberbullying) in 2024, among whom were 10.6 million women.

She outlined specific actions that Google, Meta and TikTok are already taking to protect women from online harassment, including enforcing community standards and offering support to victims.

Hernández also outlined actions the companies will take to prevent and address online harassment against women. They include strengthening community standards, carrying out campaigns to encourage the reporting of online abuse and increasing collaboration with authorities on the investigation of cases of digital violence.

Hernández said that X — the social media site formerly known as Twitter — was invited to collaborate with the government and join the agreement aimed at combating online gender-based violence. However, the company, which is owned by Elon Musk, declined the invitation on the grounds that it doesn’t have offices in Mexico, she said.

Sheinbaum won’t pursue legal action against Elon Musk

Sheinbaum told reporters that she had decided not to file a lawsuit against Elon Musk, who last month accused the president of “saying what her cartel bosses tell her to say” when she declared that “returning to the war against the narco is not an option.”

On Feb. 24, the president said that her legal team was studying the possibility of taking legal action against Musk, the owner of companies such as Tesla and SpaceX.

On Wednesday morning, Sheinbaum said that while she decided against filing a lawsuit against Musk now, she and her team will “re-evaluate” if the South African-born, U.S.-based tycoon levels further accusations against her.

Sheinbaum to attend tribute to security personnel who lost their lives during operation against ‘El Mencho’

Sheinbaum said that she would travel to Jalisco on Wednesday to attend a tribute to security personnel who were killed during and after the Feb. 22 operation against Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) leader Nemesio Rubén “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes.

Three soldiers were killed during the operation, while at least 25 National Guard officers were slain in gunfights with CJNG members after Oseguera and a number of his bodyguards were taken down by the Mexican Army.

Sheinbaum said that the event in Jalisco is “private” and will be attended by the families of “the fallen comrades.”