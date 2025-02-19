Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Mexico closes case of 2022 mine collapse: Tuesday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff
By MND Staff
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum behind a podium at her daily press conference pointing out at the crowd of reporters as if to pick a person to speak.
Among the topics Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum covered Tuesday were government efforts to find the bodies of 10 miners killed in the El Pinabete mine collapse in Coahuila. (Gustavo Alberto/Cuartoscuro)

A 2022 mining tragedy and Spanish bank Santander’s commitment to invest over US $2 billion in Mexico were among the issues President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke about at her Tuesday press conference, or mañanera as her morning presser is colloquially known.

Tuesday marked exactly 20 weeks, or 140 days, since Sheinbaum was sworn in as Mexico’s first female president.

Mexican President Claudia SHeinbaum standing at the presidential podium during her morning press conference. Her expression is grim as she listens to a reporter speaking who is not in the photo.
Sheinbaum said Mexico would continue to support the families of the miners who were killed in the disaster. (Gustavo Alberto/Cuartoscuro)

Here is a recap of her Tuesday morning press conference.

Body recovery operation concludes at Coahuila coal mine 

Sheinbaum acknowledged that the operation to recover the remains of 10 miners who perished in 2022 in the flooded El Pinabete mine in the municipality of Sabinas, Coahuila, has concluded.

“Water entered the mine and 10 miners lost their lives. The bodies of the 10 miners have now been recovered,” she said.

“I understand that the final remains were already identified and given to the family [of the victim],” Sheinbaum said.

“With this, the El Pinabete episode would conclude,” she said before noting that a memorial still needs to be built and support for the families will continue.

Men in construction and emergency gear walking into a temporary entrance to the collapsed El Pinabete mine in Coahuila. Painted on the entrance is "Galeria GSN6," a location marker for emergency personnel.
Rescue efforts soon turned into the recovery of bodies, but the process of excavating the Sabinas, Coahuila, mine to locate and remove the victims’ remains has taken more than two years. (National Civil Protection)

Sheinbaum said that the body recovery operation required “very meticulous work because a very large excavation [of the mine] was done.”

She said that the Federal Electricity Commission will determine “what we’ll do with this open mine,” which was closed after the 2022 tragedy.

A ‘very good meeting’ with Santander chair precedes US $2 billion investment announcement 

Sheinbaum said she had a “very good meeting” on Monday with Ana Botín, executive chair of Spanish bank and financial services company Santander.

“She will announce various investments [in Mexico] today,” she said.

Later on Tuesday, Botín announced that Santander would invest more than US $2 billion (42 billion pesos) in Mexico over the next three years (Read Mexico News Daily’s full report here).

Sheinbaum said in a social media post on Monday that Santander’s planned investment in Mexico demonstrates “there is confidence in the country.”

Sheinbaum endorses ‘La Chilanguera,’ a CDMX version of la mañanera  

A reporter asked the president her opinion of “La Chilanguera,” a press conference that Mexico City Morena party lawmakers have begun holding on Sundays.

Sheinbaum said she was unaware of the press conference, whose name riffs on both mañanera and chilango, the latter being one of the nicknames for Mexico City residents.

A group of Mexico City legislators and Morena Party functionaries posing in front of a banner for the Mexico City Morena Party. They are smiling and all holding up a hand with four fingers up.
“La Chilanguera” is a weekly press conference modeled after the daily mañaneras of Sheinbaum and of former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador. It’s held on Sundays, presumably not to conflict with Sheinbaum’s conferences. (Morena Party)

After the reporter explained that Morena deputies speak about Mexico City issues and debunk “disinformation” at the chilangueras, the president was quick to endorse the press conferences.

“Well, that’s good, may they continue,” Sheinbaum said.

“… It’s very important to refute fake news, which isn’t just on social media … but also in well-known national and international media outlets,” said the president, who, like her predecessor Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has disputed the veracity of reports published by prominent newspapers.

“It’s extremely important to speak about fake news and real information,” said Sheinbaum, who, like AMLO did, holds a weekly “lie detector” segment to debunk alleged misinformation published on social media or by traditional media.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])

