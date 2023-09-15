Friday, September 15, 2023
 
News
NewsPolitics

Mexico’s most populous state gets its first female governor

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Delfina Gómez
Delfina Gómez was sworn in on Thursday as the first woman to govern the state of México. (Delfina Gómez/X)

México state has a female governor for the first time ever after former federal education minister Delfina Gómez was sworn in on Thursday.

Gómez, who served as education minister in the current federal government between February 2021 and September 2022, takes office just over three months after she defeated Alejandra del Moral Vela in the gubernatorial election in Mexico’s most populous state.

Delfina Gómez won the election in June, bringing Morena to a total of 23 governorships in the country. (Crisanta Espinosa Aguilar/Cuartoscuro)

She ended almost 100 years of Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) rule in México state by winning the election on a ticket backed by the ruling Morena party.

After she was sworn in the state Congress at a ceremony attended by President López Obrador, Gómez outlined some of her plans as governor.

She committed herself to leading an honest and inclusive government that prioritizes assistance for the state’s most marginalized people and pledged to address water supply problems. Gómez, a former teacher and mayor of Texcoco, also pledged to implement austerity measures including pay cuts for state officials and to increase the severity of punishment for people who commit crimes against women, animals and the environment.

In addition, she committed to getting rid of the fuero – immunity from prosecution – for public officials including deputies and holding a “revocation of mandate” referendum on her governorship halfway through her six-year term.

Enrique Peña Nieto
Former President Enrique Peña Nieto (seen here in 2015) was also a PRI governor of the State of México. (Wikimedia Commons)

“A public servant who doesn’t fulfill his or her assignment with rectitude and integrity will be dismissed and if applicable punished with the full weight of the law. [We’ve had] enough of so much corruption,” Gómez told attendees of the event held in state capital Toluca.

México state, which includes many municipalities that are part of the Mexico City metropolitan area, has long been a stronghold for the PRI, the party that ruled the country uninterruptedly between 1929 and 2000.

But after 94 straight years of PRI rule in México state, voters decided in June that they were ready for change.

Gómez, whose term in government officially commences Saturday, is now one of 23 governors affiliated with Morena and its allies.

There are currently eight other female governors, six of whom represent Morena, while two women – Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvez – have been selected as the presidential candidates for Morena and the Broad Front for Mexico opposition bloc, respectively.

With reports from El Economista, El Financiero and El País

Have something to say? If you'd like to share your opinion or perspective on what you've just read, please consider sending a letter to the editor by visiting this page. Or if you'd prefer to engage with our community of readers, check out our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. We look forward to hearing from you!

350 migrants found in tractor-trailer in Veracruz

MND Staff -
All the migrants were found alive and were taken to be processed by authorities at migration facilities near Coatzacoalcos.

¡Viva México! It’s time for Mexico to show some swagger

Travis Bembenek -
As Mexico celebrates this weekend, Mexico News Daily CEO Travis Bembenek thinks the country should show extra confidence on the world stage.

How is Mexico’s regional diversity expressed in food?

Sandra Gancz Kahan -
Explore some of the traditional dishes that represent particular regions in the country, from Chihuahua to Yucatán.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC