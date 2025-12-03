A talk with Pope Leo, and maybe Trump: Tuesday’s mañanera recapped

At her Tuesday morning press conference, President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters that her government has no evidence that money has been laundered via the transfer of remittances to Mexico.

Sheinbaum also responded to questions about potential meetings with two of the world’s best-known and most influential men.

Here is a recap of the president’s Dec. 2 mañanera.

Sheinbaum: No evidence that remittances have been used to launder money

A reporter noted that incoming remittances to Mexico increased significantly during Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s 2018-24 presidency, and asked the president whether any Mexican authorities have received information about the international transfers being used to launder money.

His question came four days after the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued an alert “as part of Treasury’s effort to prevent the exploitation of the U.S. financial system by illegal aliens in the United States seeking to move illicitly obtained funds.”

Sheinbaum responded that her government has “no evidence” that the growth in incoming remittances during López Obrador’s presidency was related to money laundering.

She highlighted that there are around 40 million first, second, third and fourth generation Mexicans in the United States, and, citing Bank of Mexico data, noted that some 15 million people regularly send remittances to Mexico.

Sending remittances home “has a lot to do with solidarity, with mutual support, with not abandoning each other,” Sheinbaum said.

“I have a sister who has lived in Los Angeles for 35 years. She doesn’t have to send me money because I don’t need it, but she’s always attentive to my children, always, because she’s their aunt. And I can assure you that there are millions of families like mine,” she said.

With regard to the reporter’s assertion that some Mexicans are sending large amounts of money to Mexico from Ecuador and Colombia — the world’s biggest cocaine producer — Sheinbaum said the matter needs to be investigated.

“If in any case there is an illegal issue, it is investigated and punished,” she said.

Currently, Sheinbaum stressed, “there is no evidence of money laundering” related to the transfer of remittances to Mexico.

If that crime was detected, authorities would have to “attend to it” and “attack it,” she said.

“But we’re not going to criminalize all those who send remittances, are we?”

In 2023, the Mexican think tank Signos Vitales said in a report that around 7.5% of the more than US $58 billion in remittances sent to Mexico in 2022 could be linked to drug trafficking.

Insight Crime, a crime-focused think tank and media organization, wrote in a 2021 report that “organized crime groups have long exploited … [remittances] to launder ill-gotten proceeds.”

Sheinbaum seeking a call with Pope Leo

A reporter said he had information from the Vatican that Pope Leo XIV would attend the inauguration next March of a remodeled Estadio Azteca, a huge stadium in Mexico City that will host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026. He asked Sheinbaum whether she could confirm that the pope would come to Mexico City and also visit Tijuana in early 2026.

“We don’t have the information,” the president responded.

“In fact, I’m seeking a call with the pope, I’m making it public here. We’re seeking a call in order to have a meeting here,” Sheinbaum said.

“And remember, he said a little while ago that he would love to visit the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe,” she added.

Sheinbaum noted that Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez delivered an invitation to the pope to visit Mexico when she attended his inaugural Mass in May.

“Now we want to formalize it. But there is no information yet about whether he will come to the inauguration of the Azteca. … But we do want him to visit Mexico,” she said.

Will Sheinbaum attend the World Cup draw with Trump?

A reporter noted that U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will attend the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, D.C. on Friday, and asked Sheinbaum whether she had decided to travel to the U.S. capital for the event.

“I believe we will inform you tomorrow,” the president said.

Sheinbaum said last Friday that she would attend the draw if Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed they would be present.

Both men will indeed be at the draw, which will decide which countries will play each other in the group stage of the 48-team tournament that will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Sheinbaum said on Friday that if she does decide to go to Washington for the draw, she and her government colleagues would look at the “possibility of a meeting” with the U.S. president.

Sheinbaum has not yet met face to face with Trump, although the two leaders have spoken on the telephone on numerous occasions.

