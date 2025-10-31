Sheinbaum publishes book detailing her historic transition to the presidency

President Claudia Sheinbaum’s autobiographical account of the weeks leading up to her inauguration as Mexico’s first female president is available in bookstores now.

The book, Sheinbaum’s first, is entitled “Diario de una Transición Histórica” (“Diary of a Historic Transition”) and costs 298 pesos (US $16). The cover features a photograph of Sheinbaum and then-President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the National Palace a few days after she had been elected to be his successor.

Sheinbaum has described the book as an intimate diary of the farewell tour she made with her predecessor as he prepared to leave office.

The president also said the book represents her commitment to the people of Mexico. “It bears the personal seal of my conviction, my sense of duty and the deep love I feel for my country,” she said.”

Les presento mi primer libro como presidenta de México: Diario de una transición histórica. El fin de semana estará disponible en librerías. pic.twitter.com/7CSjNIJKQX — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) October 24, 2025

“Diary of a Historic Transition” provides an inside look at the private meetings between Sheinbaum and López Obrador as they prepared for the historic change of government, the first time a woman ascended to Mexico’s presidency.

From June 14 to Sept. 27 of last year, the final 16 weekends of López Obrador’s six-year term, the incoming and outgoing presidents spent more than 500 hours together.

“This is the diary of one of the most extraordinary moments that intertwine my life with the history of our country, to which I have dedicated myself,” Sheinbaum said while displaying a copy of the book to reporters. “It is also a tribute to the man who transformed public life in Mexico: Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a leader who, with intelligence, love and devotion to the public, knew how to guide the course of a nation, fully determined to alter its destiny.”

Sheinbaum also discusses her election relative to López Obrador’s: “He is the origin. We are the continuity.” :

In a book review for the newspaper El País, Jorge Zepeda Patterson says Sheinbaum’s “admiration and affection for the role of the founder who made possible the movement she now leads goes beyond mere formal respect.”

The president also talked about the process of writing the book.

“It took quite a while because I had to sort through all the notes taken during the transition process,” she said. “We finally submitted everything, edited and corrected, to the publisher about a month and a half or two months ago.”

With reports from La Jornada, Milenio and Vanguardia