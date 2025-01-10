8-billion-peso remodel planned for Mexico City’s AICM airport: Friday’s mañanera recapped

Two big events — Mexico’s 2025 judicial elections and the 2026 FIFA World Cup — and the cost of preparing for them were among the topics discussed at President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Friday morning press conference.

Sheinbaum also took a moment to boast about her popularity, as yet another poll found she has a sky-high approval rating.

8-billion-peso investment in Mexico City airport ahead of 2026 World Cup

Adm. Juan José Padilla Olmos, general director of the Mexico City Airport Group (GACM), said that a “comprehensive remodeling” of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) will be carried out with an investment of “approximately” 8 billion pesos (US $386.2 million).

He said that Navy Minister Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles had instructed GACM “to take the necessary actions” so that the navy-controlled AICM will be a “worthy representative of Mexico” during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which Mexico will co-host with the United States and Canada.

Padilla said that the remodeling work is aimed at improving both the appearance and functionality of the airport. He said the work is scheduled to commence between April and June this year and conclude between April and May of 2026. The World Cup will start in June next year.

Both terminals at AICM will be remodeled and projects will also be carried out in other parts of the airport including the runways and control tower, according to the GACM chief.

“It’s important to highlight that this remodeling won’t affect the routine operation of the airport as it will be carried out in stages,” Padilla said.

He also said that the 8-billion-peso outlay for the remodeling won’t come from the federal budget. The work will instead be carried out with the airport’s “self-generated resources,” Padilla said.

For her part, Sheinbuam stressed that the remodeling of AICM “is not just for the World Cup.”

The airport “needs remodeling,” she said.

Padilla said that the AICM as well as the Felipe Ángeles International Airport and the airports in Toluca and Cuernavaca have been designated “FIFA airports” as they will all receive flights carrying World Cup participants and spectators.

In addition to Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey will host matches during the 2026 World Cup, which will be the first to feature teams from 48 countries.

Sheinbaum: INE needs to say why it needs more money for judicial elections

Sheinbaum said she had a “very good meeting” on Thursday with the National Electoral Institute (INE) president Guadalupe Taddei and the electoral councilors.

“All the councilors, or the vast majority, spoke. In effect, their pitch was that … they need more resources” for the judicial elections, she said.

Mexico’s first ever judicial elections will be held on June 1 as a result of federal Congress’ approval of a judicial reform last September. INE proposed using 13.2 billion pesos for the organization, promotion and staging of the judicial elections, but was only allocated 7 billion pesos (US $337.9 million) for those purposes.

Sheinabum said that when the INE councilors requested more money on Thursday, she told them what she previously said in a morning press conference last month.

“What I say in the mañanera, what I say publicly at events and what I say in private is the same, my position doesn’t change. [I told them] that transparency as to why they need more resources is very important,” she said.

“So I said to them, ‘Why don’t you send [a request for more funds] and make it public as well, [explain] why you need more resources’ because obviously 7 billion pesos is a lot of money,” Sheinbaum said.

Another flattering poll result for Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum, who reached the 100-day milestone of her presidency on Thursday, noted that yet another poll found she is a very popular president.

“Another new [poll] came out, let’s take a look,” she said.

Sheinbaum displayed the results of a poll conducted for the El País newspaper that found she had an 80% approval rating.

“When one is doing well you have to [acknowledge it]. When one is doing bad as well, right?” she said.

“This is from El País: 80% [of respondents] approve. I want to thank citizens and say that we’re not going to fail, we’re not going to disappoint you,” Sheinbaum said.

Recent El Financiero and El Universal newspaper polls also found that around four in five Mexicans approve of Sheinbaum’s performance as president.

