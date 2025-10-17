Sheinbaum praises the ‘heroism’ of flood responders: Friday’s mañanera recapped

Before embarking on a tour of flood-affected states, President Claudia Sheinbaum held her final morning press conference of the week at the National Palace in Mexico City.

Here is a recap of the president’s Oct. 17 mañanera.

Sheinbaum praises ‘heroism’ of Mexicans responding to the flood emergency

Sheinbaum assured Mexicans who have been affected by floods in Veracruz, Hidalgo, Puebla, Querétaro and San Luis Potosí that they are “not alone.”

“The solidarity of the people of Mexico is enormous and the government is with them,” she said.

Sheinbaum said that “around 52,000” federal and state government workers are attending to the situation in flood-affected states. That figure is more than three times higher than the number that appeared at 4 p.m. Friday on the new government website where flood-related data is compiled.

In the figure she cited, Sheinbaum was apparently including government workers called “servants of the nation,” who are carrying out a damage census in flood-affected municipalities, as well as doctors and other medical personnel.

The president noted that personnel from the Mexican Army, the Navy, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport and the national Civil Protection agency are among the government workers responding to the floods.

“I take the opportunity to thank all of them — our admiration, our respect,” she said.

“The heroism with which they serve the population is extraordinary — soldiers, marines, national guard personnel, electricity industry workers, construction workers, doctors, and servants of the nation. It is truly remarkable; [they are showing] great dedication and conviction for public service, and a deep love for the people, because ultimately that’s what drives us,” Sheinbaum said.

“I say to them that you are not alone … [and that] we will keep supporting everyone … including throughout the reconstruction period,” she said.

The president, her government and state authorities have faced criticism for their handling of the disaster, especially in the state of Veracruz, where 32 of the 72 confirmed flood-related fatalities occurred.

No evidence that military data was intercepted, says defense minister

A reporter asked the president and military officials whether they had been informed about vulnerabilities in satellite-transmitted data belonging to the Mexican government and military, and to Mexican banks and the state-owned Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

The question came after computer scientists from two universities in the United States said in a paper published this week that, using inexpensive equipment installed on a rooftop in San Diego, they were able to observe “unencrypted satellite traffic from multiple organizations within the Mexican government, including military, law enforcement, and government agencies.”

The scientists also said they were able to observe unencrypted data belonging to Santander México, Walmart México, the CFE and other Mexican companies.

They said they had disclosed the vulnerabilities that affected the Mexican government and various companies to Mexico’s National Cybersecurity Incident Response Center, which is part of the National Guard.

Sheinbaum referred the reporter’s question to National Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla Trejo.

“All our communications and transmission systems are encrypted. Technically they are all encrypted,” Trevilla said.

“… All are encrypted, all are secure means and all are functioning properly,” he said.

The reporter asked Trevilla how the computer scientists in the U.S. were able to intercept military data if the communication is encrypted.

“They have not entered [military systems]. We don’t have any evidence that they have entered and that they have obtained that information,” he said.

“I dont know what your source is or how the study was conducted,” Trevilla added.

Sheinbaum: New trade agreement with EU is ‘very beneficial’ for Mexico

Sheinbaum said that Mexico’s new trade agreement with the European Union will take effect in early 2026.

She noted that the modernized pact was “established” several months ago and that it now “just needs to be formally signed.”

The existing Mexico-EU trade agreement will conclude and the new one will take effect in February 2026, Sheinbaum said.

She said that “tariffs on various products” will fall once the new pact enters into force.

“It greatly benefits Mexico in terms of exporting products to Europe, both agricultural and manufactured goods,” Sheinnbaum said.

“So it’s very beneficial for Mexico. We can present the details one day with the Economy Ministry,” she said.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])