Sheinbaum condemns xenophobia, promises action against gentrification: Monday’s mañanera recapped

At her Monday morning press conference, President Claudia Sheinbaum offered an opinion on Friday’s protest in Mexico City against gentrification.

She also weighed in on the issue of gentrification itself.

Among other issues, Sheinbaum announced that the train line between central Mexico City and the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) in México state won’t open as soon as expected.

Here is a recap of the president’s July 7 mañanera.

Sheinbaum denounces xenophobia in CDMX anti-gentrification protest

A reporter asked the president about the protest in Mexico City on Friday against gentrification. Organized under the slogan “Gentrification is not progress, it’s dispossession,” the protest included expressions of anger and contempt directed at U.S. citizens who have moved into Mexico City neighborhoods such as Condesa and Roma in large numbers in recent years and thus contributed to an increase in rents.

Sheinbaum — who as mayor of Mexico City entered into a partnership with Airbnb and UNESCO to promote the capital to digital nomads — took umbrage at the “xenophobic displays” during Friday’s protest and called on “all Mexicans” to reject discrimination.

“No to discrimination, no to racism, no to classism, no to xenophobia, no to machismo,” she said.

“… All human beings are equal, and we cannot treat anyone as less,” Sheinbaum said.

“The xenophobic displays in that protest must be condemned,” she added.

Sheinbaum declared that it is never okay to call for people of “any nationality” to leave Mexico, even when protesters have a “legitimate” demand, as she said is the case with the fight against gentrification.

She pointed out that Mexico has a rich history of welcoming people from around the world.

“Mexico has always been supportive and fraternal. In the 20th century, we welcomed the Spanish Republicans and people from the southern cone of South America due to the coups,” Sheinbaum said.

“We’ve welcomed Guatemalans, who due to violence and discrimination have arrived to our country. Mexico is a country that is open to the world and isn’t discriminatory. So the xenophobic attitudes can’t be justified,” she said.

Gentrification is ‘an issue of real estate speculation,’ says Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum said that gentrification is, “in reality, an issue of real estate speculation, mainly stemming from the rental of apartments through digital platforms for tourism or for people who come to live in Mexico for 3, 4, or 5 months.”

“It was a phenomenon that occurred after the pandemic [with] the so-called digital nomads,” she said.

“A lot of people from other countries of the world who continue working remotely, many of them from the United States, come to Mexico because Mexico is a marvelous country and Mexico City is a very beautiful city where a lot of people want to live,” Sheinbaum said.

“They come to Mexico to work for a while,” she said.

“The people who come to Mexico have to respect our laws. Likewise, they can’t have a discriminatory attitude, especially toward the people who are opening their arms to them,” Sheinbaum said.

In 2022, Sheinbaum, then the mayor of Mexico City, promoted Airbnb as a way to make Mexico City more attractive to digital nomads, particularly those from the United States. “We have no [knowledge] that … [higher rents] are associated with Airbnb,” Sheinbaum said at the time.

The president said on Monday that the federal government will work with the Mexico City government to “seek mechanisms of regulation” so that the cost of living in neighborhoods such as Condesa and Roma doesn’t continue to go up and force more long-term residents to relocate.

“In effect, particularly in Condesa and Roma, there is a lot of real estate speculation due to Airbnb rentals and all these digital platforms that rent spaces. I say this brand, but there are many other platforms,” Sheinbaum said.

This “real estate speculation” cannot be allowed to increase the cost of living in Mexico City and consequently cause gentrification, “which is to expel people who have lived [in these neighborhoods] for years and years,” she said.

“… There has to be inclusion, always. It’s not tolerance, it’s inclusion — we’re an inclusive society,” Sheinbaum said.

Opening of train line to AIFA delayed

A reporter noted that Sheinbaum said in February that the train line connecting central Mexico City to the Felipe Ángeles International Airport in México state would open in July. She asked the president whether the inauguration of the railroad — an extension of the Mexico City suburban rail system — would take place soon.

“There was a problem with several communities,” Sheinbaum responded.

She said that the project is “advancing” and that the “problem” with communities in México state has been resolved. However, Sheinbaum also said that talks between authorities and members of the communities through which the new railroad runs are ongoing.

She said that some people say they weren’t “supported” when an “original” train line was built through their communities. They are asking for “social support,” the president said.

“… There are others who say their homes were damaged. A review of homes is being carried out,” Sheinbaum said.

“So everything is being attended to and [the right of way] is now practically freed,” she said.

Sheinbaum said that a new opening date for the long-awaited railroad to AIFA will be announced soon.

She noted that the AIFA-Pachuca train line will open sometime after the inauguration of the railroad between Buenavista, located in central Mexico City, and the three-year-old airport.

