Thursday, November 7, 2024
River cleanups, Blackrock meetup: the Thursday mañanera recapped

Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum standing sideways in a blue suit jacket looking at something off-camera. Behind her is a large Mexican flag
While she didn't give details, Sheinbaum promised that Mexico's 2025 federal budget will keep social programs but still find significant savings to fund her infrastructure investment plans. (Rogelio Morales/Cuartoscuro)

Foreign investment opportunities, efforts to clean up three highly-contaminated rivers and the 2025 federal budget were among the issues President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke about at her morning press conference on Thursday.

Here is a brief recap of her latest mañanera.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum with Blackrock CEO Larry Fink in Mexico's National Palace. They are walking and talking to each other in a long elegant hallway with natural wood floors and paneling and a chandelier in the background
At her press conference Thursday, Sheinbaum told reporters about her meeting with Blackrock CEO Larry Fink. (Presidencia)

Larry Fink ‘agrees that it’s a good time for Mexico’ 

Sheinbaum told reporters that during a meeting on Wednesday, she spoke to Larry Fink, CEO of investment management company BlackRock, about the government’s plan to create “specialized” industrial corridors known as “well-being hubs” across Mexico.

“There are opportunities for investment, international funds have a place in our country,” she said.

“… We agreed on many issues. For example, we spoke about the development of ports and highways, and about mixed [public-private] investment schemes that were developed with President López Obrador,” Sheinbaum said.

“All that was part of the conversation, and he agrees that it’s a good time for Mexico,” Sheinbaum said, referring to the country’s nearshoring opportunity.

Asked whether Fink made any commitment to invest a certain amount of money in Mexico, Sheinbaum said that they didn’t speak in particular about “figures.”

Dirt paths and broken wastewater pipes in a flooded residential area of Tula, Hidalgo
In 2023, flooding in Tula, Hidalgo, in September 2023 required the federal government to repair the Tula River in Tula, Hidalgo. The Mexico City metropolitan area sends its wastewater to this part of the river. (Francisco Villeda/Cuartoscuro)

Conagua working to clean up 3 rivers 

Sheinbaum said that the National Water Commission (Conagua) has begun projects to clean up Mexico’s “most contaminated” rivers: the Tula River in Hidalgo; the Atoyac River in Puebla; and the Lerma-Santiago River in Jalisco.

The commission is working to determine all the causes of contamination, she said.

“There are industrial sources of contamination,” Sheinbaum said, adding that companies that are breaching regulations are being forced to comply.

“Companies that discharge [contaminants] to drains or to a river or to any body of water have to comply with a norm, and that norm requires them to have treatment plants,” she said.

Sheinbaum said that some municipal authorities are also contaminating rivers with untreated wastewater.

Cleaning up contaminated rivers is “very important work and there obviously has to be resources to be able to do all the projects,” she said.

“But it is fundamental because … we have to have healthy rivers,” Sheinbaum said.

2025 budget is ‘practically ready’

Sheinbaum noted that the government’s proposed 2025 budget has to be sent to Congress by Nov. 15.

“Obviously the social programs are maintained, there are resources for new programs, for education, for health care,” she said.

“There are savings in some areas, very significant ones too, that allow us to direct investment to trains, highways and water [projects],” Sheinbaum said.

“The [budget] package is practically ready. We’ve been working on it since before we came into government,” she said.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])

