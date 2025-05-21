Sheinbaum vows to deliver justice in double homicide of government aides: Tuesday’s mañanera recapped

President Claudia Sheinbaum found out about the murder of Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada’s personal secretary and a Mexico City government advisor during her Tuesday morning press conference.

During the mañanera, Security Minister Omar García Harfuch approached the president and showed her something evidently important on his phone. Sheinbaum also received a document that apparently informed her of the armed attack that occurred just six kilometers or so south of the National Palace.

Expressions of concern and consternation were visible on the faces of various officials as they learnt of the terrible news.

Toward the end of the press conference, Sheinbaum announced she had some “very, very important information” to convey, before proceeding to read out a Mexico City government statement confirming that Brugada’s personal secretary Ximena Guzmán as well as José Muñoz, an advisor, had been shot dead at the intersection of Calzada de Tlalpan and Napoleón Street in the Mexico City neighborhood of Moderna, located in the Benito Juárez borough.

‘We’re going to get to the bottom of this situation’

After reading out the statement, Sheinbaum conveyed condolences to the families of the victims on behalf of the federal government and declared that “all the support” Brugada needs will be given to her.

“We’re going to get to the bottom of this situation and ensure there is justice,” she said.

“And our unconditional support to the jefa de gobierno,” Sheinbaum said, using Mayor Brugada’s official title.

She said that the two victims had been “working in our movement” — the ruling Morena party — for a long time.

“We know them,” Sheinbaum added.

Later in the press conference, a reporter asked the president whether the government had any knowledge of the two aides having received threats.

“We don’t,” Sheinbaum said.

“I believe we shouldn’t speculate and we have no knowledge [of that]. … They don’t even use security, nothing,” she said.

“… We have to see the investigation in order to be able to know the cause [of the attack],” Sheinbaum said.

The news of the double homicide in Mexico City came after García Harfuch provided an update on the progress that has been made in combating insecurity in Mexico as a result of the new national security strategy he presented last October.

A ‘very cordial meeting’ with the new US ambassador

Sheinbaum noted that the new United States Ambassador to Mexico, Ron Johnson, came to the National Palace with his wife on Monday to present his letter of credence.

“It was a very cordial meeting. We spoke about the importance of the Mexico-United States relationship … and about the importance of having permanent communication,” she said.

Sheinbaum specified that she and Johnson spoke about trade, migration and security, with an emphasis on the “very good coordination” between Mexico and the United States.

“We want to maintain this coordination, this collaboration,” she said.

“He was very respectful,” Sheinbaum said, adding that he recognized the work her government has done.

“I think it’s going to be a good relationship between the ambassador and the government,” she said.

¡Saludos al pueblo de 🇲🇽 de mi parte y de mi esposa Alina! Esperamos conocer aún más de su país, su cultura y a muchos de ustedes. pic.twitter.com/mQ7mO8Ddi0 — Embajador Ronald Johnson (@USAmbMex) May 20, 2025

The new U.S. ambassador and his wife, Alina Johnson, sent a video message to the people of Mexico on Monday evening.

Ron Johnson said it was an “honor” to be in Mexico to represent U.S. President Donald Trump and the people of the United States.

“Our relationship with you, with Mexico, is of great importance,” he said.

“… We’re more than partners. We’re neighbors and friends. … I’m here to work with President Sheinbaum and her team on issues of interest such as security, the border and migration,” Johnson said.

27 seconds with the pope

A reporter asked Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez about her “brief encounter” with Pope Leo XIV following his inaugural Mass in Vatican City on Sunday.

Rodríguez, who extended an invitation to the pontiff to visit Mexico, noted that the encounter was indeed “very brief.”

“It was 27 seconds according to the video I saw,” she said.

“I just greeted him, gave him the letter. I said to him, ‘we brought a letter on behalf of the president with an invitation to come to Mexico,'” Rodríguez said.

“And he lifted up his arms and said, ‘when?’ And I just smiled and straight away showed him the gift that I took and I told him it was a Mexican handicraft and he smiled,” she said.

The interior minister noted that she gifted the pope “an engraving in silver of the Virgin of Guadalupe” on behalf of the Mexican government.

“He smiled … and I offered my hand to say goodbye. We had already said goodbye but … [then] he told me: ‘Please give greetings and blessings to the presidenta and also to the people of Mexico,'” Rodríguez said.

“… That was it,” she said.

